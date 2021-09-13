Chilling analysis of killings in KZN: 'ANC members competing for ward seats'





KZN EWN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso says locals are living in fear in the run-up to the local elections after three ANC women were killed in a drive-by shooting outside a school where the ANC branch meeting was being held

Political violence monitor Mary de Haas says there have been numerous incidents of violence in what she believes is a competition about who will be the ANC ward candidate in an area

Copyright: 4thebirdss / 123rf

Three women were killed outside Buhlebethu Primary School gate in Newtown C in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal in a drive-by shooting on Saturday. Five others were wounded where an ANC branch meeting was taking place.

The women have been confirmed to be members of the African National Congress (ANC).

The KZN ANC Provincial Secretary has confirmed that the shootings took place during the Ward 54 branch general meeting.

EWN KZN Correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso talks to Mandy Wiener about the incident.

He says the ANC in the province visited the families of the deceased on Monday.

Family members are devastated and spoke to the visiting ANC leadership.

She asked the ANC leadership, 'when you are being killed for voting the ANC, where do we run to? How do you shoot women? How do you kill women?' Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN Correspondent - EWN

While KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker has said the motive for the killings is unclear, Mabaso says there is little doubt they were politically motivated.

KZN is one province where you expect such things to happen. Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN Correspondent - EWN

He says people he spoke to in KZN are fearful of more killings in the run-up to the 2021 local government elections.

People in the community have been left stunned and triggered by the incident asking themselves, who is next? Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN Correspondent - EWN

Mary de Haas, independent researcher, and violence monitor has been documenting and analysing political violence in KZN for many years and speaks to Mandy about the current situation.

It is very depressing but this is not the only incident. There was more roughing up of people at an ANC meeting in Pietermaritzburg yesterday, and a week or two back, a candidate in the south coast was almost shot and killed in what was clearly a competition over who was going to be the candidate in the area.. Mary de Haas, Independent researcher, and violence monitor

I've started lobbying and I am going to carry on lobbying. There is a generic problem we have here...We are a province that is far too well-armed, full of hitmen. Mary de Haas, Independent researcher, and violence monitor

We also have a very traumatic history with a lot of people who grew up - especially in the early 90s - who were traumatised as children and were blunted to violence, and we have never really grappled with that. Mary de Haas, Independent researcher, and violence monitor

In addition, we have the worst policing in the country. it has been politicised since the 80s, it started with the IFP...then became an ANC thing when the ANC took over the province...we have a history of political interference in policing here. Lots of police are in the pro-Zuma faction. Mary de Haas, Independent researcher, and violence monitor