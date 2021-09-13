WC health dept. vaccine drive hits CPT taxi rank in preparation for fourth wave
WC Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo visited drivers and commuters at the Cape Town taxi rank on Monday
Western Cape Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo joined a vaccination drive at the Cape Town Taxi Rank on Monday targetting taxi drivers, commuters, and vendors.
At least 70% of the population of the Western Cape should be vaccinated in order for us to be prepared for the fourth waveDr Nomafrench Mbombo, MEC for Health - Western Cape Government
The issue is those who are economically active and also men, you won't find them coming to the clinics or the vaccination sites, so rather you have to go to them.Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, MEC for Health - Western Cape Government
When I left at 11am, already there were 67 who had been vaccinatedDr Nomafrench Mbombo, MEC for Health - Western Cape Government
Western Cape @WCHealthMEC, @nomafrench , together with the Western Cape Minister of @WCGovTPW, @mec_mitchell, joined a vaccination drive this morning at the Cape Town Taxi Rank, aimed at vaccinating operators, commuters, security personnel and vendors in the area. #LetsDoThis pic.twitter.com/ZmPAO6dBno— Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) September 13, 2021
