'Vaccines remain effective against variants in terms of T cell production'
Antibodies prevent infections while T cells fight infections that have already occurred
The current crop of Covid-19 vaccines produces long-lasting T cell immunity against all variants of SARS-CoV-2
Immunity is not just about antibodies.
T Cells play a vital role and current vaccines stimulate them to fight against both the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and its emerging variants, over the long term.
In terms of T-cell stimulation, the vaccines have been largely as responsive to variants as they were to the original virus.
John Maytham interviewed Dewald Schoeman, a PhD student in Molecular Biology and Virology (scroll up to listen).
Schoeman does research into the specific immune responses induced by current vaccinations and the degree to which the potential of both immune responses can be maximised.
Antibodies prevent viruses from infecting the cells… They bind to the virus and neutralises it... T cells are very effective at killing off cells that are already been infected… Antibodies can target anything outside of cells… T cells are specifically effective… predominantly against viruses inside the cells…Dewald Schoeman, PhD student - Molecular Biology and Virology
The Covid-19 vaccines… have been shown to stimulate both antibodies and T cells… After about four to six months the levels of antibodies start to decrease…Dewald Schoeman, PhD student - Molecular Biology and Virology
T cells have been shown by Johnson & Johnson to last up to eight months…Dewald Schoeman, PhD student - Molecular Biology and Virology
