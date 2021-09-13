Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Truck transporting 106 corpses was bound for Eastern Cape crematorium, says CoCT Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien about how crematoriums are coping in the Cape. 13 September 2021 5:54 PM
I don’t believe the EFF received no large donations - Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 September 2021 5:10 PM
'Vaccines remain effective against variants in terms of T cell production' John Maytham interviews Dewald Schoeman, a PhD student in Molecular Biology and Virology. 13 September 2021 3:41 PM
View all Local
SCA may be Magashule's next move after losing court bid to fight ANC suspension Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News journalist Tshidi Madia about Ace Magashule's failed appeal bid. 13 September 2021 4:20 PM
IEC hopes ConCourt will dismiss DA's challenge over candidate registration Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to the IEC's Masego Sheburi about the DA's ConCourt challenge and voter registration week... 13 September 2021 1:43 PM
Chilling analysis of killings in KZN: 'ANC members competing for ward seats' KZN EWN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso and political violence monitor Mary de Haas talk to Mandy Wiener about the recent incidents. 13 September 2021 1:37 PM
View all Politics
Tekkie Town founders fight to get the company back from Steinhoff The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Mostert, cofounder of Tekkie Town. 13 September 2021 7:02 PM
Kendal Power Station fire: Was there foul play? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bruce Moyo, Power Stations General Manager at Eskom. 13 September 2021 6:31 PM
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 13 September 2021 6:20 PM
View all Business
Briton Roshaante Anderson opens up about living as an intersex man Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Roshaante Anderson, a British man who was 11 years old when he discovered he was i... 12 September 2021 2:22 PM
'Depression doesn't have to be a death sentence' - Panel opens up about suicide CapeTalk host Zain Johnson facilitates a panel discussion about hope and healing after suicide. 12 September 2021 12:36 PM
Free entry to 22 beautiful Cape nature reserves for a week, starting Monday CapeNature's Access Week kicks off on 13 September. Find out which reserves offer free day entry across the Western Cape. 11 September 2021 1:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
View all Sport
All that glitters...Bonang shimmers Stateside at MTV VMAs Media personality Bonang Matheba jetted off to New York City earlier this year, telling her fans she had 'relocated' 13 September 2021 9:46 AM
Twice-jabbed Tannie Evita returns to the boards in Darling! Sara-Jayne King talks to Pieter-Dirk Uys and the organisers of fun events in and around Cape Town this weekend. 11 September 2021 9:54 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 10 September 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 10 September 2021 4:58 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] Maskless woman filmed coughing at shoppers apparently fired from her job A video of a woman apparently deliberately coughing at people in a Nebraska supermarket has gone viral. 11 September 2021 5:25 PM
'It's with you all the time like your shadow' - 9/11 survivor shares his story Joe Dittmar was in one of the Twin Towers on 9/11 and got out alive. He tells his incredible story on Weekend Breakfast. 11 September 2021 12:40 PM
Berlin hospitality industry suffer extreme staff shortage as 300 000 exit Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Clifford Coonan. 10 September 2021 1:56 PM
View all World
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
View all Africa
Mandated vaccination against Covid is coming. How will small businesses react? Lester Kiewit interviews Shawn Theunissen, President of the Gauteng Chamber of Business. 10 September 2021 12:00 PM
Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout Lester Kiewit interviews infectious disease specialist Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care. 9 September 2021 12:53 PM
Why fewer men in South Africa are getting vaccinated against Covid-19 than women Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Jacque Mthembu of the Human Sciences Research Council. 9 September 2021 10:55 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Vaccines remain effective against variants in terms of T cell production'

13 September 2021 3:41 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
John Maytham
virology
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
SARS-CoV-2
antibodies
immunity
Covid-19 vaccination
Covid-19 vaccines
Variants
molecular biology
delta variant
Covid-19 vacccine rollout
t cells
Dewald Schoeman

John Maytham interviews Dewald Schoeman, a PhD student in Molecular Biology and Virology.

  • Antibodies prevent infections while T cells fight infections that have already occurred

  • The current crop of Covid-19 vaccines produces long-lasting T cell immunity against all variants of SARS-CoV-2

Delta Plus variant of SARS-CoV-2. © dmitrydemidovich/123rf.com

Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.

Immunity is not just about antibodies.

T Cells play a vital role and current vaccines stimulate them to fight against both the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and its emerging variants, over the long term.

In terms of T-cell stimulation, the vaccines have been largely as responsive to variants as they were to the original virus.

John Maytham interviewed Dewald Schoeman, a PhD student in Molecular Biology and Virology (scroll up to listen).

Schoeman does research into the specific immune responses induced by current vaccinations and the degree to which the potential of both immune responses can be maximised.

Antibodies prevent viruses from infecting the cells… They bind to the virus and neutralises it... T cells are very effective at killing off cells that are already been infected… Antibodies can target anything outside of cells… T cells are specifically effective… predominantly against viruses inside the cells…

Dewald Schoeman, PhD student - Molecular Biology and Virology

The Covid-19 vaccines… have been shown to stimulate both antibodies and T cells… After about four to six months the levels of antibodies start to decrease…

Dewald Schoeman, PhD student - Molecular Biology and Virology

T cells have been shown by Johnson & Johnson to last up to eight months…

Dewald Schoeman, PhD student - Molecular Biology and Virology



13 September 2021 3:41 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
John Maytham
virology
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
SARS-CoV-2
antibodies
immunity
Covid-19 vaccination
Covid-19 vaccines
Variants
molecular biology
delta variant
Covid-19 vacccine rollout
t cells
Dewald Schoeman

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance

13 September 2021 8:23 AM

President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 2 from 13 September 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Berlin hospitality industry suffer extreme staff shortage as 300 000 exit

10 September 2021 1:56 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Clifford Coonan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China’s Sinovac to trial Covid-19 vaccine on 2000 children in South Africa

10 September 2021 12:51 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mandated vaccination against Covid is coming. How will small businesses react?

10 September 2021 12:00 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Shawn Theunissen, President of the Gauteng Chamber of Business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout

9 September 2021 12:53 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews infectious disease specialist Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why fewer men in South Africa are getting vaccinated against Covid-19 than women

9 September 2021 10:55 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Jacque Mthembu of the Human Sciences Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Africa needs hundreds of millions of vaccines – they’re just not coming'

9 September 2021 9:36 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Govt exploring incentives to encourage South Africans to get jabbed'

3 September 2021 1:28 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tourism industry implores SA to get vaccinated with #Jab4Tourism campaign

27 August 2021 2:32 PM

South Africa’s Covid-19-smashed tourism industry is getting behind the country’s vaccine rollout with its #Jab4Tourism campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

USA donates 2.2 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to South Africa

27 August 2021 1:15 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We found him!' Mom reunited with 7-month-old baby after Observatory hijacking

Local

Kendal Power Station fire: Was there foul play?

Business

'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash'

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

No need for a vaccine third jab booster: study

13 September 2021 6:29 PM

ANC welcomes High Court's dismissal of Magashule bid to challenge suspension

13 September 2021 6:26 PM

Inanda shooting survivor now fears for her life with bullet still lodged in back

13 September 2021 6:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA