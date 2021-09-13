I don’t believe the EFF received no large donations - Adriaan Basson (News24)





The EFF claims it didn’t receive any donations larger than R100 000. News24 Editor Adriaan Basson does not believe them

Basson says he will remain sceptical until he sees what audits show

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it received no donations worth more than R100 000 and therefore has nothing to declare in terms of the Political Party Funding Act.

The ANC declared direct donations totalling R10.72 million while the DA says it got R15.98 million.

The IEC released its first mandated quarterly report on political party donations and funds on Thursday.

Only the African National Congress (ANC), the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA disclosed their funders.

“We survive through what government gives us and what the IEC gives us,” claimed EFF leader Julius Malema.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) must force all parties to reveal their donors, wrote News24 Editor Adriaan Basson on Monday.

John Maytham interviewed Basson (scroll up to listen).

I just don’t [believe the EFF] … It [Political Party Funding Act] is really pointless if only some parties are going to play along. Adriaan Basson, Editor - News24

If you drive around Johannesburg… the party with the most posters up is the EFF, by far… There were full-page ads in yesterday’s newspapers… Adriaan Basson, Editor - News24

How will the IEC… ensure parties declare the funding that comes to them? Adriaan Basson, Editor - News24

Let’s see what those audits show… I will remain sceptical… Adriaan Basson, Editor - News24