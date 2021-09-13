Tekkie Town founders fight to get the company back from Steinhoff
Steinhoff is facing a liquidation hearing that could threaten its survival.
On Friday, the court ruled that Tekkie Town’s liquidation case against Steinhoff may go ahead.
RELATED: The Germans have now charged Markus Jooste – Christo Wiese
Tekkie Town’s founders Bernard Mostert and Braam van Huyssteen claim Steinhoff acquired the company from them through fraud.
Mostert and Van Huyssteen say they were misled into swapping their Tekkie Town shares for stock in Steinhoff by its disgraced former CEO Markus Jooste.
The liquidation case starts on Tuesday.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Mostert (scroll up to listen).
Tomorrow, the show gets on the road, but there will undoubtedly be further attempts to delay it… inline with what we’ve seen from Steinhoff…Bernard Mostert, cofounder - Tekkie Town
We exchanged our controlling share for shares in Steinhoff that we couldn’t trade… Like everybody else, we didn’t see this R106 billion hole in the accounts of Steinhoff…Bernard Mostert, cofounder - Tekkie Town
The only people voting in favour of this settlement… are people who stand to gain mightily from it… people who don’t want to see the inside of a courtroom…Bernard Mostert, cofounder - Tekkie Town
He [van Huyssteen] has said he has forgiven him. I have forgiven him. Markus has apologised to both of us…Bernard Mostert, cofounder - Tekkie Town
We had two interviews with Dr Wiese… before our deal was approved… We weren’t paid for our business at all! … Our efforts to bring the PwC reports into the open… suggests we have nothing to hide…Bernard Mostert, cofounder - Tekkie Town
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/feet-footwear-nike-shoes-sneakers-1840619/
More from Business
Kendal Power Station fire: Was there foul play?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bruce Moyo, Power Stations General Manager at Eskom.Read More
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa.Read More
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results
Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it?Read More
Quality of life in Gauteng is deteriorating – survey
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Julia De Kadt, a senior researcher at the Gauteng City-Region Observatory.Read More
China’s Sinovac to trial Covid-19 vaccine on 2000 children in South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
Mandated vaccination against Covid is coming. How will small businesses react?
Lester Kiewit interviews Shawn Theunissen, President of the Gauteng Chamber of Business.Read More
Absa leads the pack in support for SMEs through its Africa trade finance
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are crucial to an economy such as South Africa's, writes Eamonn Ryan.Read More
Prasa outlines plan to fix railways – and mulls mandated Covid-19 vaccination
Refilwe Moloto interviews Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews about the plan for restoring our broken train services.Read More
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership
Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers.Read More