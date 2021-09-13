Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Truck transporting 106 corpses was bound for Eastern Cape crematorium, says CoCT

13 September 2021 5:54 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Paarl
Crematorium
cremation
City of Cape Town
Zahid Badroodien
corpses
106 bodies

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien about how crematoriums are coping in the Cape.
  • More than 100 corpses were discovered in a truck along the N2 highway near Somerset West over the weekend
  • The truck was en route to a crematorium in the Eastern Cape, according to city officials
  • It's understood that the truck belongs to a crematorium in Paarl that has not been coping with the demand for cremation services
  • The City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien says the investigation falls under the Drakenstein Municipality's jurisdiction

A truck transporting 106 corpses along the N2 near Somerset West was apparently headed to a crematorium in the Eastern Cape town of Gqeberha.

Traffic officials stopped the truck on Saturday as it was reportedly overloaded, according to Eyewitness News.

Western Cape authorities found that all the paperwork to transport the bodies to the Eastern Cape for cremation was in order.

The City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien says a crematorium in Paarl was transporting the bodies to another province "in order to relieve the backlog that they were experiencing."

Badroodien says the matter falls outside of the City's jurisdiction.

However, he says crematoriums within the City of Cape Town have also been facing pressure, which he has welcomed.

According to Badroodien local crematoriums are full but they aren't facing a crisis point.

"We are able to cope with our demand, there is no crisis at the moment", he tells CapeTalk.

City officials have been encouraging Cape Town residents to make use of alternative burial options since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The truck was transporting cadavers from a crematorium in Paarl outside of the province to the Eastern Cape where they make use of the services of a cremation business.

Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

My understanding is that this crematorium in Paarl has been holding onto cadavers that needed to go through the cremation process but unfortunately this crematorium facility was not able to keep up with the demand and therefore required the assistance from outside.

Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

We do it differently in the City where we only take on cadavers to our ability to cremate. We never hold bodies beyond what we are able to get to, unlike what is being done in the neighbouring town.

Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town



