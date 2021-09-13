[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win!
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.
This week Whitfield interviewed Mike Quinn, author of “Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up” (scroll up to listen).
Click here for all our business book reviews in one place.
We were one of the very first fintech businesses on the Continent… At the time, people had cellphones but it was entirely a cash economy, there was no mobile money and the majority of the population was unbanked…Mike Quinn, author - Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up
The business was originally founded by two Zambian-born South African brothers… Over 10 years we raised $35 million… For the first three or four years, finding money was very difficult…Mike Quinn, author - Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up
It always felt that we were on the leading edge… being a pioneer is hard… How do we find entrepreneurs who are purpose-driven, and can build scalable businesses that can help a lot of people… and also make money… created a vision of a cashless Africa… Gradually, bit by bit, we scaled up…Mike Quinn, author - Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up
I had an empty toolbox when I started my entrepreneurial journey… You need the innate ability to take a lot of risks, and to fail repeatedly… All of the success we achieved was preceded by a long string of failures… You fail and fail and fail and fail until you figure it out…Mike Quinn, author - Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up
Failure can be a superpower if it's harnessed and embraced. You have to separate being a failure from failing…Mike Quinn, author - Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up delete
Description by Amazon:
In 2009, Canadian entrepreneur Mike Quinn packed his backpack and moved to Lusaka, Zambia on a mission to find African entrepreneurs building scalable, high-impact businesses.
There he stumbled across two South African brothers who had founded a business to help unbanked smallholder farmers receive mobile payments in a market where cash was king.
After convincing his retired parents to mortgage their house and lend him $100 000, Mike joined as a co-founder of Zoona and became CEO for nine of the next ten years.
With his partners, Mike built a network of more than 3000 entrepreneur agents across Zambia and Malawi that enabled millions of unbanked consumers to send and receive $2.5 billion in money transfers and remittances.
Headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa, Zoona raised over $35 million of venture investment and operated on the leading edge of Africa’s emerging fintech ecosystem.
Mike’s remarkable story gives a rare and honest glimpse into the workings of a pioneering African start-up through the lens of a purpose-driven entrepreneur who went “all in”.
Zoona faced tremendous adversity along the way: currency crises, investment round collapses, ruthless pushback from the major mobile network operators, and a continuous internal struggle to discover and execute a growth strategy that matched the company’s billion-dollar ambition.
It was by failing to win that Mike learned what entrepreneurship is all about, and it was what motivated him to double down and try again.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_99717930_keep-trying-message-on-paper-smart-phone-and-coffee-on-table-3d-rendering.html?vti=m2d0xcriwye6rg7ckk-1-26
More from Business Books
Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Ancer, co-author of “Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan”.Read More
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019
These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back
Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent.Read More
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders
Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer.Read More
Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid
Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”.Read More
The story of Jane Evans and 'Early Childhood Development' in South Africa
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jane Evans, author of "A Path Unexpected: A Memoir".Read More
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m
Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".Read More