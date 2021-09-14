Cape Town's Muslim leadership combating vaccine misinformation





Muslim leaders in Cape Town are on a mission to bust Covid-19 vaccine myths in a bid to get people vaccinated

The MJC has been educating its leadership about vaccine science and safety so they can be well-informed

Jody Ziervogel gets his COVID-19 vaccine shot at the ATlone Stadium drive-through facility in Cape Town on 2 September 2021. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) is working to dispel Covid-19 vaccine misinformation among some of Cape Town's Muslim communities.

Sheikh Zaid Dante, the secretary-general of the MJC, says the council is part of a forum of religious leaders devoted to tackling vaccine hesitancy.

The MJC has partnered with the Western Cape government to offer vaccine information sessions to council leadership so that members are well-informed about vaccines when they help raise awareness in communities.

According to Dante, the MJC has hosted three vaccination drives at its premises on Athlone in a bid to get its community members vaccinated.

The council has also been reaching out to communities of foreign nationals to communicate the importance of getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

The MJC has heeded the call of the government, it's part of the religious leaders forum headed by Bishop Malusi [Mpumlwana] where we create awareness amongst the community with regards to vaccines. Shaykh Zaid Dante, Secretary General - Muslim Judicial Council

The responsibility on religious leaders is great and their responses to the community must be based on sound information and fact, and that's what we've been trying to do. Exposing our religious leaders to experts in the field of epidemiology to understand the importance of the vaccine and to dispel many of the myths that unfortunately our people get access to on social media. Shaykh Zaid Dante, Secretary General - Muslim Judicial Council

We try to make people understand that the fear for the vaccine is purely based on information received on social media. Shaykh Zaid Dante, Secretary General - Muslim Judicial Council