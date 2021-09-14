Cape Town's Muslim leadership combating vaccine misinformation
- Muslim leaders in Cape Town are on a mission to bust Covid-19 vaccine myths in a bid to get people vaccinated
- The MJC has been educating its leadership about vaccine science and safety so they can be well-informed
The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) is working to dispel Covid-19 vaccine misinformation among some of Cape Town's Muslim communities.
Sheikh Zaid Dante, the secretary-general of the MJC, says the council is part of a forum of religious leaders devoted to tackling vaccine hesitancy.
The MJC has partnered with the Western Cape government to offer vaccine information sessions to council leadership so that members are well-informed about vaccines when they help raise awareness in communities.
RELATED: No deaths linked to Covid-19 vaccines at this stage, says safety committee chair
According to Dante, the MJC has hosted three vaccination drives at its premises on Athlone in a bid to get its community members vaccinated.
The council has also been reaching out to communities of foreign nationals to communicate the importance of getting vaccinated against Covid-19.
The MJC has heeded the call of the government, it's part of the religious leaders forum headed by Bishop Malusi [Mpumlwana] where we create awareness amongst the community with regards to vaccines.Shaykh Zaid Dante, Secretary General - Muslim Judicial Council
The responsibility on religious leaders is great and their responses to the community must be based on sound information and fact, and that's what we've been trying to do. Exposing our religious leaders to experts in the field of epidemiology to understand the importance of the vaccine and to dispel many of the myths that unfortunately our people get access to on social media.Shaykh Zaid Dante, Secretary General - Muslim Judicial Council
We try to make people understand that the fear for the vaccine is purely based on information received on social media.Shaykh Zaid Dante, Secretary General - Muslim Judicial Council
This has been the position of the Muslim Judicial Council. It has been the position of a large percentage of the religious leaders and the various forums we serve on where we are encouraging our community and our constituencies to get vaccinated.Shaykh Zaid Dante, Secretary General - Muslim Judicial Council
Source : Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Former cop appears in court for allegedly hiring hitmen to kill relatives
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola about the case against former constable Nomia Ndlovu.Read More
Racism rife in Cape Town restaurants? Social media users share their experiences
Nigerian model and TV host Adeola Ariyo says she left ZenZero in Camps Bay after being told her outfit was 'too revealing'.Read More
Tracking our children - what tech is available in SA to keep our kids safe?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marcé Bester at Stuff SA about the gadgets available to allow parents to keep tabs on their children.Read More
Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra to serenade Groote Schuur staff in gratitude
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Louis Heyneman, CEO at Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra about the planned lunchtime concert.Read More
Microchips, Bill Gates and blood clots - Inside the mind of a Covid-denialist
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Anna Ichino, Milan university philosophy fellow about the mindset of anti-vaxxers and Covid-denialists.Read More
No deaths linked to Covid-19 vaccines at this stage, says safety committee chair
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to committee chair Prof Hannelie Meyer about the data collected on Covid-19 vaccine side-effects so far.Read More
Cape Town tops the 2021 Travel + Leisures World's Best Awards
Africa Melane chats to Alderman James Vos, City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Tourism.Read More
Truck transporting 106 corpses was bound for Eastern Cape crematorium, says CoCT
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien about how crematoriums are coping in the Cape.Read More
I don’t believe the EFF received no large donations - Adriaan Basson (News24)
John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.Read More