No deaths linked to Covid-19 vaccines at this stage, says safety committee chair





No causal link has been found between Covid-19 vaccines and deaths that were reported to Sahpra for investigation

The 88 deaths that have been reported so far account for 0.0007% out of more than 12 million doses administered between May and August

Medicines regulator Sahpra and the National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee (NISEC) have been probing adverse events following Covid-19 vaccination

Anyone who suffers adverse effects within 30 days after getting jabbed is encouraged to report them to Sahpra.

Image: © Chokniti Khongchum/123rf.com

There have been no confirmed Covid-19 vaccine-related deaths in South Africa so far, according to medicines regulator Sahpra.

Sahpra and the National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee (NISEC) have been investigating reported deaths and monitoring vaccine-related side effects.

RELATED: Vaccinees urged to report adverse side-effects after Covid-19 jab - here's how

Sahpra and NISEC received 88 reports of death among people who received a Covid-19 vaccine between 17 May and 31 August 2021.

NISEC chairperson Professor Hannelie Meyer says investigators have not found a link between any of the fatalities and the Covid-19 vaccine.

Prof Meyer held a webinar on Monday to share their findings and help create awareness among South Africans about how to report vaccine side effects.

Of the 88 deaths reported to NISEC and Saphra, 46 are still under investigation, 40 were not linked to the vaccine, and six are unclassified because there is insufficient data.

Prof Meyer has encouraged South Africans to report adverse side effects within 30 after getting vaccinated.

Information about the common vaccine side effects will be updated weekly on the Sahpra microsite.

"All of this is done to make sure that the vaccines are safe and to show people that the vaccines are safe", Meyer tells CapeTalk.

These figures are based on spontaneous reports, so it all depends on who would like to, want to, or know how to report. Prof Hannelie Meyer, Chairperson - National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee

Amongst the 40 cases, six of them were unclassifiable, so in other words, there wasn't enough information available for us to complete the causality assessment. Amongst the 34 remaining cases, 13 of them died unfortunately of Covid-19. So they contracted Covid-19 either shortly before vaccination or after vaccination before they could mount an adequate immune response. Prof Hannelie Meyer, Chairperson - National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee