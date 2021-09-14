Cape Town tops the 2021 Travel + Leisures World's Best Awards





Cape Town in South Africa is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. © handmadepictures/123rf.com

Cape Town has topped the 2021 Travel + Leisures World's Best Awards for the number one city in the Middle East and Africa.

The survey was open for voting from January 11 through May 10, 2021, and allowed readers to reflect on their travel experiences over a three-year period.

According to the award, the Mother City's allure will make even "the most wanderlust-fueled traveler consider settling down"

Africa Melane chats to Alderman James Vos, City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Tourism.

These awards bring with them significant global attention and spectator value and also comes at a crucial period as we head into our peak visitor season. James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Tourism - City of Cape Town

It is also a show of our destination readiness. James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Tourism - City of Cape Town

How did Cape Town manage to stay top of mind for tourists given that the country has been in lockdown for so long, asks Africa?

Thanks to our marketing and communication campaigns and strategies, many tourism and hospitality operators in the city have now been able to start the journey to recovery following a year-and-a-half of the pandemic and various levels of lockdowns. James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Tourism - City of Cape Town