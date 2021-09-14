Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:15
Lets open the Stadiums
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jacques Grobbelaar
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Youth Capital's survey on the cost of looking for work
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kristal Duncan-Williams
Kuben Nair
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
September is International Prostate Cancer Awareness Month
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Michael Herbst
Today at 10:30
Warning of misleading eye contact solution product
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tabitha Munsami - Optometrist at the Specsavers Polofields branch (Midrand) at Specsavers Sa
Catherine Versfeld - Digital designer at Primedia
Today at 11:05
Zero to Zero documentary highlights burden hospital's frontline workers are under
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
leonie scholtz
Swedish couple banned from naming child 'Vladimir Putin'

14 September 2021 8:50 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
President Vladimir Putin
Baby
names
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

- Swedish officials have banned a couple from naming their child after Russian President Vladimir Putin

- No reason has yet been given and the parents have been told to change the name

- Click to listen to the latest stories from the UK and Europe with UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist

© id1974/123rf.com

It was William Shakespeare who once asked, 'What's in a name?' and according to authorities in Sweden the answer 'enough that you can't name your baby anything you like!'

Officials in the Nordic country, have banned a couple from naming their child after Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to The Daily Mail, no reason was given by the tax authorities - where names are registered - but the parents have been told to change the name.

Previously, the Swedish authorities have banned the names, Allah, Ford, Michael Jackson, and Q on the basis that they made have caused offensive or 'brought discomfort for the bearer'.

There are certain names you just feel you should not, and in some places legally cannot name your child.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Adolf springs to mind. I think it's only Germany and Austria who actually have a formal ban on the name Adolf.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Satan is other one.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

RELATED: Woman swapped at birth 19 years ago sues for €3M (R50M) over mix-up

RELATED: Why the mispronunciation of your name...or anyone else's...matters




14 September 2021 8:50 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
President Vladimir Putin
Baby
names
Russian President Vladimir Putin

More from World

Cape Town tops the 2021 Travel + Leisures World's Best Awards

14 September 2021 8:11 AM

Africa Melane chats to Alderman James Vos, City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Tourism.

All that glitters...Bonang shimmers Stateside at MTV VMAs

13 September 2021 9:46 AM

Media personality Bonang Matheba jetted off to New York City earlier this year, telling her fans she had 'relocated'

Briton Roshaante Anderson opens up about living as an intersex man

12 September 2021 2:22 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Roshaante Anderson, a British man who was 11 years old when he discovered he was intersex.

[VIDEO] Maskless woman filmed coughing at shoppers apparently fired from her job

11 September 2021 5:25 PM

A video of a woman apparently deliberately coughing at people in a Nebraska supermarket has gone viral.

'It's with you all the time like your shadow' - 9/11 survivor shares his story

11 September 2021 12:40 PM

Joe Dittmar was in one of the Twin Towers on 9/11 and got out alive. He tells his incredible story on Weekend Breakfast.

Berlin hospitality industry suffer extreme staff shortage as 300 000 exit

10 September 2021 1:56 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Clifford Coonan.

Photographer who took iconic image on 9/11 describes moment the planes hit

10 September 2021 11:39 AM

Lester Kiewit talks to David Monderer who was out taking photos of the New York skyline when the planes hit that fateful day.

Discovery's new digital vaccine card is not a vaccine 'passport'

8 September 2021 4:23 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at the issue of vaccination passports and Covid travel.

[WATCH] 3-year-old missing in Australian outback for 4 days reunited with family

8 September 2021 11:27 AM

Three-year-old Anthony Elfalak has been reunited with his family after going missing on his parent's rural property in Australia

Woman swapped at birth 19 years ago sues for €3M (R50M) over mix-up

8 September 2021 10:59 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

