Swedish couple banned from naming child 'Vladimir Putin'
- Swedish officials have banned a couple from naming their child after Russian President Vladimir Putin
- No reason has yet been given and the parents have been told to change the name
It was William Shakespeare who once asked, 'What's in a name?' and according to authorities in Sweden the answer 'enough that you can't name your baby anything you like!'
Officials in the Nordic country, have banned a couple from naming their child after Russian President Vladimir Putin.
According to The Daily Mail, no reason was given by the tax authorities - where names are registered - but the parents have been told to change the name.
Previously, the Swedish authorities have banned the names, Allah, Ford, Michael Jackson, and Q on the basis that they made have caused offensive or 'brought discomfort for the bearer'.
There are certain names you just feel you should not, and in some places legally cannot name your child.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
Adolf springs to mind. I think it's only Germany and Austria who actually have a formal ban on the name Adolf.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
Satan is other one.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
