[WATCH] DA accused of 'pandering to anti-vaxxers' after video on mandatory jabs
- Former DA MP Phumzile van Damme has slammed the DA after the party's recent TV interview about mandatory vaccination
- DA leader John Steenhuisen says the opposition party does not support mandatory vaccination by the government even though there has been no such proposal
DA leader John Steenhiusen has been accused of electioneering after speaking out against mandatory vaccines during a recent media interview.
Steenhiusen was reacting to President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent address when he warned against mandatory vaccinations by the government.
On Sunday, Ramaphosa announced that the government was looking into the possibility of a Covid-19 vaccine passport.
Ramaphosa made no mention of a mandatory vaccination policy during his speech.
However, Steenhiusen told eNCA that "government would be making a terrible mistake if it was to make vaccines mandatory because they will be infringing on people's rights".
We do not support mandatory vaccination by government!— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) September 13, 2021
While we continue to encourage individuals to take vaccines for protection against the adverse effects of COVID-19, we believe that making this mandatory takes away people’s freedom.
DA Leader, @jsteenhuisen explains. 📺 pic.twitter.com/d6ueb5svOm
While some have labelled the DA's stance as "disgusting" electioneering others, have supported the party's position.
Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has slammed the DA for "pandering to the anti-vax vote" ahead of the November polls.
A number of Twitter users have pointed out that there is no government policy on mandatory vaccination in South Africa.
This is not to say vaccines must be mandatory. Context is important. There is an anti-vax community. It is largely right wing & loud. This is a community the DA often panders to. I know this from experience. It has of late turned against the DA because of its pro-vaccine stance.— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) September 14, 2021
Alan Winde made mention last week that the WC was looking into mandatory vaccines. Outrage from that community. That required a response as it meant losing support. Pandering to the anti-vax crowd. That group now has a home. It is emboldened. It will continue to be unvaccinated.— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) September 14, 2021
All in the quest for votes. Lives endangered. We are monitoring carefully all communications from political parties. The line is thin.— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) September 14, 2021
But SA doesn't have a mandatory vaccination policy. https://t.co/ChRpczgBbr— Bonga Dlulane (@BongaDlulane) September 14, 2021
When did government say the vaccine will be mandatory? This dom naai is insufferable. He will truly talk about anything to remain relevant. https://t.co/E8JnerP226— A Walking Joke (@Sheeqz09) September 13, 2021
Vaccines are not mandatory dum dums. You will however be restricted to institutions, events and countries that insist patrons, visitors etc are jabbed. https://t.co/qvO0pgbM0Q— Craig (@CHendricks20) September 13, 2021
Why is the DA tilting at windmills since mandatory vaccination is literally NOT the government's policy & they know that?— Alphabet Fascist 🏳️🌈 (@MvelaseP) September 14, 2021
Oh yes.
We go to the polls in 48 days and the DA will do anything for power even if it's send out anti-vaxx dog whistles in the middle of a pandemic. https://t.co/UIYac487No
DA has built its entire brand at just opposing ANC, even if they have to make up stuff to oppose https://t.co/nRM9IW7rQc— black karen (@FranklynGautier) September 13, 2021
💀💀💀 campaigning https://t.co/6QKkvbyQsI— Dintle's Mommy😎 🇿🇦 (@KNKhunou) September 14, 2021
Pandering for elections... https://t.co/qU81vA4frL— Letshela Mofokeng (@SirLetshela) September 14, 2021
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
