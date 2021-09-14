New voter management devices replace zip zip machines, prevents multiple voting
- IEC has purchased 40,000 new voter management devices at a cost of just over R500 million
- The devices will replace the zip zap machines which have been used over the past 20 years for voter verification
- The new devices are connected online and integrate the IEC's management system helping prevent people from voting multiple times
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has procured 40,000 Voter Management Devices which will be used for the first time over the registration weekend and are meant to speed up the verification process.
The system will replace the old “zip zip” device and will prevent a multiple voting phenomenon.
Africa Melane speaks to Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at the IEC about the improvements to the voter verification process.
Following the ConCourt decision in 2016 that all voters that appear on the Voters' Roll must have an address, where an address is objectively available, the commission decided to update its technology, because the zip zip, while it was cutting edge for its time, is no longer relevant for current circumstances.Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters - IEC
The IEC has therefore purchased a voter management device to assist in registering voters and confirm registration almost instantaneously, he says.
At the point where we interact with the voter, we will be able to confirm the address of the voter or a description of a place of ordinary residence.Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters - IEC
It will check ID numbers against the National Population Register, he notes.
On Voters Day we will use it as a live voters' roll.Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters - IEC
Source : Bertram Malgas/EWN
