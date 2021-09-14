New voter management devices replace zip zip machines, prevents multiple voting

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:15
Lets open the Stadiums
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jacques Grobbelaar
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Youth Capital's survey on the cost of looking for work
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kristal Duncan-Williams
Kuben Nair
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
September is International Prostate Cancer Awareness Month
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Michael Herbst
Today at 10:30
Warning of misleading eye contact solution product
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tabitha Munsami - Optometrist at the Specsavers Polofields branch (Midrand) at Specsavers Sa
Catherine Versfeld - Digital designer at Primedia
Today at 11:05
Zero to Zero documentary highlights burden hospital's frontline workers are under
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
leonie scholtz
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
No deaths linked to Covid-19 vaccines at this stage, says safety committee chair Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to committee chair Prof Hannelie Meyer about the data collected on Covid-19 vaccine side-effec... 14 September 2021 8:36 AM
Cape Town tops the 2021 Travel + Leisures World's Best Awards Africa Melane chats to Alderman James Vos, City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Tourism. 14 September 2021 8:11 AM
Truck transporting 106 corpses was bound for Eastern Cape crematorium, says CoCT Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien about how crematoriums are coping in the Cape. 13 September 2021 5:54 PM
View all Local
New voter management devices replace zip zip machines, prevents multiple voting Africa Melane speaks to Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at the IEC. 14 September 2021 8:49 AM
I don’t believe the EFF received no large donations - Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 September 2021 5:10 PM
SCA may be Magashule's next move after losing court bid to fight ANC suspension Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News journalist Tshidi Madia about Ace Magashule's failed appeal bid. 13 September 2021 4:20 PM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win! Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up". 13 September 2021 7:53 PM
Tekkie Town founders fight to get the company back from Steinhoff The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Mostert, cofounder of Tekkie Town. 13 September 2021 7:02 PM
Kendal Power Station fire: Was there foul play? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bruce Moyo, Power Stations General Manager at Eskom. 13 September 2021 6:31 PM
View all Business
Parasitic worms reduce protection from and efficacy of vaccines Africa Melane talks to Fungai Musaigwa, a Ph.D. candidate at the Department of Pathology, UCT. 14 September 2021 7:11 AM
Briton Roshaante Anderson opens up about living as an intersex man Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Roshaante Anderson, a British man who was 11 years old when he discovered he was i... 12 September 2021 2:22 PM
'Depression doesn't have to be a death sentence' - Panel opens up about suicide CapeTalk host Zain Johnson facilitates a panel discussion about hope and healing after suicide. 12 September 2021 12:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
View all Sport
All that glitters...Bonang shimmers Stateside at MTV VMAs Media personality Bonang Matheba jetted off to New York City earlier this year, telling her fans she had 'relocated' 13 September 2021 9:46 AM
Twice-jabbed Tannie Evita returns to the boards in Darling! Sara-Jayne King talks to Pieter-Dirk Uys and the organisers of fun events in and around Cape Town this weekend. 11 September 2021 9:54 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 10 September 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 10 September 2021 4:58 PM
View all Entertainment
Swedish couple banned from naming child 'Vladimir Putin' Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 14 September 2021 8:50 AM
[VIDEO] Maskless woman filmed coughing at shoppers apparently fired from her job A video of a woman apparently deliberately coughing at people in a Nebraska supermarket has gone viral. 11 September 2021 5:25 PM
'It's with you all the time like your shadow' - 9/11 survivor shares his story Joe Dittmar was in one of the Twin Towers on 9/11 and got out alive. He tells his incredible story on Weekend Breakfast. 11 September 2021 12:40 PM
View all World
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
View all Africa
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 13 September 2021 6:20 PM
Mandated vaccination against Covid is coming. How will small businesses react? Lester Kiewit interviews Shawn Theunissen, President of the Gauteng Chamber of Business. 10 September 2021 12:00 PM
Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout Lester Kiewit interviews infectious disease specialist Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care. 9 September 2021 12:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

New voter management devices replace zip zip machines, prevents multiple voting

14 September 2021 8:49 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
IEC
Voting
elections 2021
voter management devices
#Elections2021

Africa Melane speaks to Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at the IEC.
  • IEC has purchased 40,000 new voter management devices at a cost of just over R500 million
  • The devices will replace the zip zap machines which have been used over the past 20 years for voter verification
  • The new devices are connected online and integrate the IEC's management system helping prevent people from voting multiple times
IEC Election official scans resident's barcoded I.D allowing them to start their voting process at 2019 Langa Red Cross Society voting Station 03. Picture: Bertram Malgas

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has procured 40,000 Voter Management Devices which will be used for the first time over the registration weekend and are meant to speed up the verification process.

The system will replace the old “zip zip” device and will prevent a multiple voting phenomenon.

Africa Melane speaks to Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at the IEC about the improvements to the voter verification process.

Following the ConCourt decision in 2016 that all voters that appear on the Voters' Roll must have an address, where an address is objectively available, the commission decided to update its technology, because the zip zip, while it was cutting edge for its time, is no longer relevant for current circumstances.

Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters - IEC

The IEC has therefore purchased a voter management device to assist in registering voters and confirm registration almost instantaneously, he says.

At the point where we interact with the voter, we will be able to confirm the address of the voter or a description of a place of ordinary residence.

Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters - IEC

It will check ID numbers against the National Population Register, he notes.

On Voters Day we will use it as a live voters' roll.

Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters - IEC



14 September 2021 8:49 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
IEC
Voting
elections 2021
voter management devices
#Elections2021

More from Spotlight on Local Elections 2021

I don’t believe the EFF received no large donations - Adriaan Basson (News24)

13 September 2021 5:10 PM

John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC hopes ConCourt will dismiss DA's challenge over candidate registration

13 September 2021 1:43 PM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to the IEC's Masego Sheburi about the DA's ConCourt challenge and voter registration weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chilling analysis of killings in KZN: 'ANC members competing for ward seats'

13 September 2021 1:37 PM

KZN EWN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso and political violence monitor Mary de Haas talk to Mandy Wiener about the recent incidents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

All you need to know about the voter registration weekend on 18 and 19 September

10 September 2021 7:59 PM

John Maytham speaks to Michael Hendrickse, the IEC's provincial electoral officer in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

502 political parties fail to declare funding to IEC (ANC + DA do, EFF doesn't)

9 September 2021 8:14 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 editor Adriaan Basson about the IEC's very first quarterly report on parties' donations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC's missing candidate lists could spell trouble for the country, says Verwoerd

9 September 2021 3:54 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to political analyst Melanie Verwoerd about the IEC's decision to reopen candidate nominations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC reports on donations received by political parties

9 September 2021 1:51 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews My Vote Counts Director Minhaj Jeenah.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local govt elections to be held on 1 November

8 September 2021 3:12 PM

The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi (34) is so effective year after year

7 September 2021 11:04 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews outgoing Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reopening candidate registration is about the right to vote and to stand - IEC

7 September 2021 9:40 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the head of elections in the Western Cape, Michael Hendrickse, about the IEC's electoral timetable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town tops the 2021 Travel + Leisures World's Best Awards

Local World Lifestyle

'We found him!' Mom reunited with 7-month-old baby after Observatory hijacking

Local

'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash'

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Mamabolo: Insinuating bias against IEC is a dangerous path to tread

14 September 2021 8:31 AM

Eased lockdown restrictions came a bit too late for some business owners

14 September 2021 7:36 AM

IEC’s voter management devices cost just over R500 million

14 September 2021 7:29 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA