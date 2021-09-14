Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Microchips, Bill Gates and blood clots - Inside the mind of a Covid-denialist

14 September 2021 9:35 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
conspiracy theory
conspiracy theories
Covid-19 conspiracy theories
Antivaxxer

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Anna Ichino, Milan university philosophy fellow about the mindset of anti-vaxxers and Covid-denialists.

- What's the psychology behind the proliferation of Covid-19 conspiracy theories?

- Why are some people more convinced by conspiracy than science when it comes to vaccinations?

- Sahpra says no causality has been found between Covid vaccinations and deaths

© jadmij/123rf.com

Is an anti-vaccination standpoint related to having a lack of empathy, asks Refilwe Moloto?

It shouldn't have to come to your house for you to care, she says.

The CapeTalk breakfast host posed the question ahead of her conversation with Anna Ichino, a Postdoctoral Fellow in Philosophy at the University of Milan.

Ichino is one of the authors of an article in The Conversation last year 'Conspiracy theories may seem irrational – but they fulfill a basic human need' which explored the mindset of anti-vaxxers and Covid-denialists.

There is a temptation to draw a parallel [between conspiracy theorists] and paranoid delusion and many people think they are just crazy - there are some similarities.

Anna Ichino, Postdoctoral Fellow in Philosophy -University of Milan

But our research shows that a conspiracy theory often arises to fulfil an important need and psychological motive that we ALL share.

Anna Ichino, Postdoctoral Fellow in Philosophy - University of Milan

Inchino says one of those motives can be a need for control, particularly during the last 18 months of the Covid pandemic which has been a period of great uncertainty

Blaming someone, finding a culprit,may be a way in which somehow we gain control of our messed up lives.

Anna Ichino, Postdoctoral Fellow in Philosophy - University of Milan

Ichino says another trait of conspiracy theorists is the need for uniqueness...

You feel you are in possession of information that other people lack, you know something that makes you feel special somehow.

Anna Ichino, Postdoctoral Fellow in Philosophy - University of Milan

Ichino says conspiracy theorists develop extreme mistrust of authorities which fuels their rejection of official information and rather seek out 'radically different' alternatives.

RELATED: **Understanding the pathology of anti-vaxxers and vaccine resistant?**




