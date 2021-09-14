Microchips, Bill Gates and blood clots - Inside the mind of a Covid-denialist
- What's the psychology behind the proliferation of Covid-19 conspiracy theories?
- Why are some people more convinced by conspiracy than science when it comes to vaccinations?
- Sahpra says no causality has been found between Covid vaccinations and deaths
Is an anti-vaccination standpoint related to having a lack of empathy, asks Refilwe Moloto?
It shouldn't have to come to your house for you to care, she says.
The CapeTalk breakfast host posed the question ahead of her conversation with Anna Ichino, a Postdoctoral Fellow in Philosophy at the University of Milan.
Ichino is one of the authors of an article in The Conversation last year 'Conspiracy theories may seem irrational – but they fulfill a basic human need' which explored the mindset of anti-vaxxers and Covid-denialists.
There is a temptation to draw a parallel [between conspiracy theorists] and paranoid delusion and many people think they are just crazy - there are some similarities.Anna Ichino, Postdoctoral Fellow in Philosophy -University of Milan
But our research shows that a conspiracy theory often arises to fulfil an important need and psychological motive that we ALL share.Anna Ichino, Postdoctoral Fellow in Philosophy - University of Milan
Inchino says one of those motives can be a need for control, particularly during the last 18 months of the Covid pandemic which has been a period of great uncertainty
Blaming someone, finding a culprit,may be a way in which somehow we gain control of our messed up lives.Anna Ichino, Postdoctoral Fellow in Philosophy - University of Milan
Ichino says another trait of conspiracy theorists is the need for uniqueness...
You feel you are in possession of information that other people lack, you know something that makes you feel special somehow.Anna Ichino, Postdoctoral Fellow in Philosophy - University of Milan
Ichino says conspiracy theorists develop extreme mistrust of authorities which fuels their rejection of official information and rather seek out 'radically different' alternatives.
RELATED: **Understanding the pathology of anti-vaxxers and vaccine resistant?**
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_164136648_pro-vax-or-anti-vax-symbol-doctor-turns-a-cube-changes-words-anti-vax-to-pro-vax-.html?vti=nshw77vconhgd4ofjz-1-4
More from Local
Former cop appears in court for allegedly hiring hitmen to kill relatives
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola about the case against former constable Nomia Ndlovu.Read More
Racism rife in Cape Town restaurants? Social media users share their experiences
Nigerian model and TV host Adeola Ariyo says she left ZenZero in Camps Bay after being told her outfit was 'too revealing'.Read More
Tracking our children - what tech is available in SA to keep our kids safe?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marcé Bester at Stuff SA about the gadgets available to allow parents to keep tabs on their children.Read More
Cape Town's Muslim leadership combating vaccine misinformation
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sheikh Zaid Dante, the secretary-general of the MJC, about their Covid-19 vaccine awareness campaign.Read More
Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra to serenade Groote Schuur staff in gratitude
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Louis Heyneman, CEO at Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra about the planned lunchtime concert.Read More
No deaths linked to Covid-19 vaccines at this stage, says safety committee chair
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to committee chair Prof Hannelie Meyer about the data collected on Covid-19 vaccine side-effects so far.Read More
Cape Town tops the 2021 Travel + Leisures World's Best Awards
Africa Melane chats to Alderman James Vos, City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Tourism.Read More
Truck transporting 106 corpses was bound for Eastern Cape crematorium, says CoCT
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien about how crematoriums are coping in the Cape.Read More
I don’t believe the EFF received no large donations - Adriaan Basson (News24)
John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.Read More