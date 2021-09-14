Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra to serenade Groote Schuur staff in gratitude





Cape Town Philarmonic Orchestra is performing the Concert of Gratitude on Wednesday as a thank you to health workers

The concert will be streamed live on Wednesday 15 September on The Cape Town Philarmonic Facebook page

FILE: Cape Town's Groote Schuur Hospital. Picture: EWN

Groote Schuur hospital will be filled with the sweet music of the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, who will be holding a lunch-hour outdoor concert for frontline healthcare workers.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Louis Heyneman, CEO at Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra about the planned lunchtime concert.

We haven't been able to play for our live audiences for such a long time, not even an outdoor concert, but we have no idea what medical workers, people a the coalface of this trauma, are going through. Louis Heyneman, CEO - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra

I think it is time for us to say thank you. Louis Heyneman, CEO - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra

What more historic site than the forecourt of the very famous Groote Schuur Hospital to give a live concert and to stream it live all over the world. Louis Heyneman, CEO - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra

Just 45 minutes, saying thank you, to all these health works who for the last 17 months have been through this trauma, and there's no end in sight yet. So we thought this is the least we can do. Louis Heyneman, CEO - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra

