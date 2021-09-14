Former cop appears in court for allegedly hiring hitmen to kill relatives





A former policewoman has appeared in court for allegedly arranging hitmen to kill several of her family members for insurance payouts

Nomia Ndlovu appeared in the Ralm Ridge Magistrates Court on Tuesday

The alleged killer cop has denied any involvement in the crimes despite damning video footage which emerged this week

[WATCH] Alleged cop killer who ordered hits on her family enters the dock. She gives Journalists a moment to take pictures @Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/T2u9NW96EM — Linda Mnisi (@LindA_MniSii) September 14, 2021

Former police officer Nomia Ndlovu has denied allegations that she orchestrated the murders of several family members for insurance money.

Ndlovu was arrested after allegedly asking a hitman and an undercover cop to murder her sister and five children.

The ex-constable denied involvement in the crimes in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

It's alleged that she has claimed over R1.4 million from insurance policies in connection with the murders of six other family members.

TimesLive released video footage this week purportedly showing Ndlovu arranging a hit on her sister.

She is still testifying, but clearly the order of the day is to deny everything and not know anything. Dominic Majola, Reporter - Eyewitness News

She has denied ever knowing the hitmen that were spoken of during the hearing... she denied ever ordering the hitmen to kill her sisters, she denied ever giving the hitmen money for them to go identify the people that they were meant to kill. Dominic Majola, Reporter - Eyewitness News

When I saw her in court... she didn't care... she looked happy to see the cameras and was talking to people... but she was very nonchalant about everything as if nothing happened. Dominic Majola, Reporter - Eyewitness News