Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums





South Africa’s gargantuan sports stadiums have been standing empty for longer than most people expected

There are behind the scenes negotiations with the government to open up stadiums to people who can prove their full vaccination status

Cape Town Stadium may soon come alive once more. © andreawillmore/123rf.com

Watching European football or the Springboks in Australia on Sunday – with real, live people in the stadiums - it’s a bit hard not to feel a tinge of jealousy.

Fans are flocking to arenas in countries with high vaccination rates – even watching on a screen, the excitement is palpable, an explosive release of almost two years of Covid frustration and fatigue.

The South African government may soon grant access to sports stadiums, nightclubs, festivals, and other social gatherings to those who can prove full vaccination.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Jacques Grobbelaar (scroll up to listen), a man who knows a thing or three about hosting mega-events in full stadiums.

Grobbelaar is the former CEO of Stadium Management South Africa; it runs FNB Stadium, the largest in South Africa.

He is now the Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League.

It’s been a while ago seeing 94 000 people at the FNB Stadium… Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety - Premier Soccer League

… The big sponsors are not getting exposure [empty stadiums]. The value of the Premiership and its club competitions declined dramatically… Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety - Premier Soccer League

At the PSL, we left no stone unturned… We played over 500 matches without any transmission… Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety - Premier Soccer League