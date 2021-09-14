Racism rife in Cape Town restaurants? Social media users share their experiences





- Nigerian model and TV host says she the manager at ZenZero in Camps Bay told her her outfit was 'too revealing'

- The restaurant issued an apology on social media saying it did not condone any form of discrimination

- Social media users have been sharing their experiences of discrimination at some of the Mother City's eateries

A popular Cape Town eatery is being accused of discrimination after a customer was told to cover up by management.

Nigerian model and TV host Adeola Ariyo says she and her party left ZenZero in Camps Bay after being told her outfit was 'too revealing', but not before the manager had issued a 'half assed apology'.

Ariyo shared her experience via social media, wearing the 'offending' outfit - jeans, and a bustier that covered her midriff.

'[ZenZero] is literally located in front of the beach and I can't wear this?' she wrote.

Lol I can’t wait for summer pic.twitter.com/ApeHQLpsuA — Adeola Ariyo (@AdeolaAriyo) September 11, 2021

RELATED:CEO responds following racist incident at Marine Hotel in Hermanus

Addressing the incident via their Instagram page, the restaurant's parent company The Kove Collection said it did not condone any form of discrimination.

" The Kove Collection is deeply saddened to have been involved in an incident at Zenzero yesterday, Saturday 11 September.

Our team has made contact with the patrons involved and keeping all parties updated throughout this process. We do not condone any form of discrimination and will be dealing with our management internally.

We would like to issue an apology to anyone affected or offended by this incident and are looking to rectify it immediately."

RELATED:12 Apostles restaurant addresses alleged racist incident

But social media users were not impressed with the apology, Expresso Morning Show host Thabiso Makhubela calling it a 'stupid statement', while fitness mogul Rushda Moosajee called the incident 'despicable.

"How despicable! @adeolaariyo looked incredible. It’s 2021. There is no way the staff need to police what women are wearing. Pathetic and rude. Why are some colours accepted to wear whatever they want, yet other shades aren’t? Do better."

Others claimed that such discrimination targetting people of colour was commonplace at restaurants in Cape Town.

"Yes you guys do condone it cause you do it on a regular basis. I was at your establishment 2 weeks back & was told if I want to be seated I need to cover up" replied Okuhlerulashe

Cape Town restaurants do that all the time, two weeks back I was turned away at Bungalow Clifton by the bouncer saying my dress code wasn’t meeting their standards. I respectfully left coz I just couldn’t understand. pic.twitter.com/G8MLNkR1FS — Norotso (@Mazikhali_Veto) September 12, 2021

Meanwhile, on Twitter, users shared their own experiences, accusing certain venues of ' policing black women and their bodies'.

Omgg the same thing happened to me!! https://t.co/dT3BfdXQGt — Missy on a Mission (@MissyRobertsxo) September 12, 2021

"That is purely racist. I have seen people coming there in swimwear all the time", claimed @Ms_Mondy

"Very bad indeed! That’s unfortunately how they roll here in the Unfairest Cape", Tweeted one user.

RELATED: Cancel or calling out racists? 'A difference between accountability and shaming