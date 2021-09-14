Allow booze sales on Saturdays too - scientists to Government

Lunch with Pippa Hudson Guests Prof Willem Landman - Executive Director at Ethics Institute Of South Africa

Lunch with Pippa Hudson Guests Martin Myers - Founder and Publicist at Musician Exchange (MEX)

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Sarah Howie - Director of the Africa Center for Scholarship. at Stellenbosch University

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Gerard De Kamper - Museum Curator at University of Pretoria

The Rembrandt painting owned by the University of Pretoria was a fake

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Catherine Rice - Court reporter at African News Agency

Today at 16:55

What would South Africa do with a goal to move towards Denmark COVID stance

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Marc Mendleson - Chair, Ministerial Advisory Committee on Drug-Resistant Infections at University of Cape Town.

