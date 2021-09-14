Allow booze sales on Saturdays too - scientists to Government
-
The state of Covid-19 right now is such that normal alcohol trading could’ve been allowed, says Parry
-
There is, however, some logic to the gradual reintroduction of alcohol sales to pre-pandemic hours
The Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 advised the government to allow alcohol sales on Saturdays.
Bottle stores may, under alert level two, trade from Monday to Friday.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Professor Charles Parry, Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council (scroll up to listen).
I was expecting a return to normal trading… I suppose the idea is not to do it in one dramatic opening. I think there is some logic to it…Professor Charles Parry, Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - South African Medical Research Council
The conditions are such that we can return to normal trading… I can agree with the MAC…Professor Charles Parry, Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - South African Medical Research Council
Vaccination is the best approach… But with only 25% of the population partially vaccinated, we have to rely on other measures. We need to plan ahead for the fourth wave…Professor Charles Parry, Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - South African Medical Research Council
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_93253706_a-woman-with-a-red-shopping-bag-chooses-alcohol-in-a-supermarket-selection-of-products-in-the-superm.html
