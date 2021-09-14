M-Net doccie takes you inside Pretoria Covid-19 ward: 'This needs to be seen'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Living Wills
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Prof Willem Landman - Executive Director at Ethics Institute Of South Africa
Today at 14:40
Standby interview: Music Exchange
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Martin Myers - Founder and Publicist at Musician Exchange (MEX)
Today at 14:50
Music - Nitzsche
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nitzsche Van Rensburg
Today at 15:20
Local Government Election Choices
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebone Tau
Today at 15:40
Childhood Development Post Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarah Howie - Director of the Africa Center for Scholarship. at Stellenbosch University
Today at 15:50
The Rembrandt painting owned by the University of Pretoria was a fake
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gerard De Kamper - Museum Curator at University of Pretoria
Today at 16:20
The Inge Lotz Podcast
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Catherine Rice - Court reporter at African News Agency
Today at 16:55
What would South Africa do with a goal to move towards Denmark COVID stance
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Marc Mendleson - Chair, Ministerial Advisory Committee on Drug-Resistant Infections at University of Cape Town.
Today at 17:05
Gunmen hijack delivery of sensitive Lotteries Commission documents outside DA offices
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mat Cuthbert
Today at 17:20
Madagascar’s vanilla industry has become a magnet for corruption, money laundering and criminality
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Julia Stanyard - Research Analyst at The Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime
Today at 17:45
The News Season of 'My Kitchen Rules'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tony Jackman - Writer at ...
Latest Local
Former cop appears in court for allegedly hiring hitmen to kill relatives Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola about the case against former constable Nomia Ndl... 14 September 2021 1:13 PM
Racism rife in Cape Town restaurants? Social media users share their experiences Nigerian model and TV host Adeola Ariyo says she left ZenZero in Camps Bay after being told her outfit was 'too revealing'. 14 September 2021 1:00 PM
Tracking our children - what tech is available in SA to keep our kids safe? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marcé Bester at Stuff SA about the gadgets available to allow parents to keep tabs on their children. 14 September 2021 11:08 AM
View all Local
[WATCH] DA accused of 'pandering to anti-vaxxers' after video on mandatory jabs The DA has been strongly criticised on Twitter after party leader John Steenhiusen insinuated that the government is proposing man... 14 September 2021 12:06 PM
New voter management devices replace zip zip machines, prevents multiple voting Africa Melane speaks to Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at the IEC. 14 September 2021 8:49 AM
I don’t believe the EFF received no large donations - Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 September 2021 5:10 PM
View all Politics
How will your death benefits be distributed when you die? Be sure to make a will Mandy Wiener speaks to Senior Consultant at Momentum Corporate Advice and Administration Shameer Chothia. 14 September 2021 1:21 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win! Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up". 13 September 2021 7:53 PM
Tekkie Town founders fight to get the company back from Steinhoff The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Mostert, cofounder of Tekkie Town. 13 September 2021 7:02 PM
View all Business
Parasitic worms reduce protection from and efficacy of vaccines Africa Melane talks to Fungai Musaigwa, a Ph.D. candidate at the Department of Pathology, UCT. 14 September 2021 7:11 AM
'Depression doesn't have to be a death sentence' - Panel opens up about suicide CapeTalk host Zain Johnson facilitates a panel discussion about hope and healing after suicide. 12 September 2021 12:36 PM
Free entry to 22 beautiful Cape nature reserves for a week, starting Monday CapeNature's Access Week kicks off on 13 September. Find out which reserves offer free day entry across the Western Cape. 11 September 2021 1:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
View all Sport
M-Net doccie takes you inside Pretoria Covid-19 ward: 'This needs to be seen' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Leonie Scholtz, a healthcare worker and filmmaker behind Zero to Zero. 14 September 2021 12:36 PM
Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra to serenade Groote Schuur staff in gratitude Refilwe Moloto speaks to Louis Heyneman, CEO at Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra about the planned lunchtime concert. 14 September 2021 9:51 AM
All that glitters...Bonang shimmers Stateside at MTV VMAs Media personality Bonang Matheba jetted off to New York City earlier this year, telling her fans she had 'relocated' 13 September 2021 9:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Swedish couple banned from naming child 'Vladimir Putin' Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 14 September 2021 8:50 AM
Cape Town tops the 2021 Travel + Leisures World's Best Awards Africa Melane chats to Alderman James Vos, City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Tourism. 14 September 2021 8:11 AM
Briton Roshaante Anderson opens up about living as an intersex man Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Roshaante Anderson, a British man who was 11 years old when he discovered he was i... 12 September 2021 2:22 PM
View all World
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
View all Africa
Allow booze sales on Saturdays too - scientists to Government Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Charles Parry (Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit, SA Medical Research Council). 14 September 2021 1:04 PM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 13 September 2021 6:20 PM
View all Opinion
M-Net doccie takes you inside Pretoria Covid-19 ward: 'This needs to be seen'

14 September 2021 12:36 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Leonie Scholtz, a healthcare worker and filmmaker behind Zero to Zero.

  • Working in a Covid-19 ward was surreal – but no cameras were allowed, so Professor Leonie Scholtz decided to shoot a documentary

  • She told poignant stories of patients who died, and others who survived – it’s not only doom and gloom

  • Scholtz, who lost colleagues, also showed healthcare workers’ suffering and sense of isolation

© chanawit/123rf.com

Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.

Zero to Zero is a new documentary, filmed by a frontline worker at the Zuid-Afrikaans Hospital in Pretoria.

It takes viewers into the hospital’s Covid-19 ward where patients struggle to breathe while healthcare workers fight to save their lives.

Zero to Zero was filmed over 15 months, giving viewers an unfiltered look at what it’s like to be a healthcare worker in the grips of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The documentary follows the staff of the century-old, non-profit hospital from the moment they admit their first Covid-19 patient in June 2020.

Zero to Zero will be broadcasted on M-Net on 4 October at 8:30 PM.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Professor Leonie Scholtz, who filmed the documentary (scroll up to listen).

Scholtz is a radiologist at the Zuid-Afrikaans Hospital.

I was immersed in the surrealistic environment where photographers weren’t allowed… This needs to be seen… a major catastrophe… and nobody can see this… I asked permission to film…

Professor Leonie Scholtz, radiologist - Zuid-Afrikaans Hospital

All people from all walks of life [was affected] … One patient is a young girl of 14. Her story is so poignant… We saw couples admitted to ICU…

Professor Leonie Scholtz, radiologist - Zuid-Afrikaans Hospital

We didn’t want to only show doom and gloom…

Professor Leonie Scholtz, radiologist - Zuid-Afrikaans Hospital

We had to show healthcare workers’ struggle and isolation… I lost colleagues. Quite a few…

Professor Leonie Scholtz, radiologist - Zuid-Afrikaans Hospital

We delve into the human experience in a truthful way… The predominant tragedy of this was the fact that the patients were isolated… Their only contact with something warm, was somebody touching them with a glove… The isolation was… hugely traumatic…

Professor Leonie Scholtz, radiologist - Zuid-Afrikaans Hospital



More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Allow booze sales on Saturdays too - scientists to Government

14 September 2021 1:04 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Charles Parry (Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit, SA Medical Research Council).

Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums

14 September 2021 10:49 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League.

'Vaccines remain effective against variants in terms of T cell production'

13 September 2021 3:41 PM

John Maytham interviews Dewald Schoeman, a PhD student in Molecular Biology and Virology.

Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance

13 September 2021 8:23 AM

President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 2 from 13 September 2021.

Berlin hospitality industry suffer extreme staff shortage as 300 000 exit

10 September 2021 1:56 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Clifford Coonan.

China’s Sinovac to trial Covid-19 vaccine on 2000 children in South Africa

10 September 2021 12:51 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.

Mandated vaccination against Covid is coming. How will small businesses react?

10 September 2021 12:00 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Shawn Theunissen, President of the Gauteng Chamber of Business.

Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout

9 September 2021 12:53 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews infectious disease specialist Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care.

Why fewer men in South Africa are getting vaccinated against Covid-19 than women

9 September 2021 10:55 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Jacque Mthembu of the Human Sciences Research Council.

'Africa needs hundreds of millions of vaccines – they’re just not coming'

9 September 2021 9:36 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative.

Trending

Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra to serenade Groote Schuur staff in gratitude

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Cape Town tops the 2021 Travel + Leisures World's Best Awards

Local World Lifestyle

Allow booze sales on Saturdays too - scientists to Government

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Alcohol industry worried businesses will die if another booze ban hits

14 September 2021 12:28 PM

Case of alleged mastermind in the Tshegofatso Pule murder postponed

14 September 2021 12:15 PM

480 civilians killed in Burkina attacks since May: NGO

14 September 2021 11:45 AM

