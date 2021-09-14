M-Net doccie takes you inside Pretoria Covid-19 ward: 'This needs to be seen'





Working in a Covid-19 ward was surreal – but no cameras were allowed, so Professor Leonie Scholtz decided to shoot a documentary

She told poignant stories of patients who died, and others who survived – it’s not only doom and gloom

Scholtz, who lost colleagues, also showed healthcare workers’ suffering and sense of isolation

© chanawit/123rf.com

Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.

Zero to Zero is a new documentary, filmed by a frontline worker at the Zuid-Afrikaans Hospital in Pretoria.

It takes viewers into the hospital’s Covid-19 ward where patients struggle to breathe while healthcare workers fight to save their lives.

Zero to Zero was filmed over 15 months, giving viewers an unfiltered look at what it’s like to be a healthcare worker in the grips of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The documentary follows the staff of the century-old, non-profit hospital from the moment they admit their first Covid-19 patient in June 2020.

Zero to Zero will be broadcasted on M-Net on 4 October at 8:30 PM.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Professor Leonie Scholtz, who filmed the documentary (scroll up to listen).

Scholtz is a radiologist at the Zuid-Afrikaans Hospital.

I was immersed in the surrealistic environment where photographers weren’t allowed… This needs to be seen… a major catastrophe… and nobody can see this… I asked permission to film… Professor Leonie Scholtz, radiologist - Zuid-Afrikaans Hospital

All people from all walks of life [was affected] … One patient is a young girl of 14. Her story is so poignant… We saw couples admitted to ICU… Professor Leonie Scholtz, radiologist - Zuid-Afrikaans Hospital

We didn’t want to only show doom and gloom… Professor Leonie Scholtz, radiologist - Zuid-Afrikaans Hospital

We had to show healthcare workers’ struggle and isolation… I lost colleagues. Quite a few… Professor Leonie Scholtz, radiologist - Zuid-Afrikaans Hospital