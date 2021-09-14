City busting illegal events across Cape Town
- The City of Cape Town says it's clamping down on illegal events
- City officials have identified 49 illegally planned events in recent months
- JP Smith says many illegal events are potential super spreader events and "breeding ground for other illegal activity"
The City of Cape Town says it will be intensifying its clampdown operations on illegal events in the coming weeks.
A total of 49 illegally planned events have been identified by city officials in recent months.
The City's JP Smith says many of the unpermitted events have been flagged through social media and tip-offs to the Events Permit Office.
The Events Permit Office issued a number of warning letters to event organisers over the past few months.
Of the 49 illegal events that were identified, eight of those event organisers later submitted applications for permits while five decided to cancel the planned illegal events.
A number of organisers were also arrested or fined, according to the City's statement.
Smith has warned that many of these illegal events have the potential to become Covid-19 super spreader gatherings.
He adds that they are a breeding ground for other illegal activity including drugs, underage drinking, violence and sexual assault.
RELATED: Claims of sex attack in secret curfew-busting Cape Town nightclub
There are few of these [illegal events] that are outdoor events in communities where residents call our staff and... say there is an event happening.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
Quite a few of them have been late-night large parties at certain nightclubs or venues and often once-off events at venues that aren't suitable.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
The responsible acts of a few harm many in the events industry.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
