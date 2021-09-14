Is this your dream life? Meet full-time travelling nomads André and Lisa du Toit
- Andre and Lisa du Toit are South African born globe-trotters who have been permanently on the move for the last three years – give or take the odd lockdown
Pippa Hudson chats to a pair of full-time nomads.
I don’t just mean that they are away from home a lot...they literally don’t know from one week to the next where in the world they will be.Pippa Hudson, Presenter - CapeTalk
Andre and Lisa du Toit, and are South African born globe-trotters who have been permanently on the move for the last three years – give or take the odd lockdown, of course, says Pippa.
Follow their adventures and find out more on their website WeWillNomad or on Facebook or Instagram
Source : https://www.facebook.com/wewillnomad/photos
