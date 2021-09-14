Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:45
What is cooking? A New Season of 'My Kitchen Rules'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Is this your dream life? Meet full-time travelling nomads André and Lisa du Toit

14 September 2021 1:47 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Pippa Hudson chats to André and Lisa du Toit, a pair of full-time nomads, about their unique lifestyle.
  • Andre and Lisa du Toit are South African born globe-trotters who have been permanently on the move for the last three years – give or take the odd lockdown
André and Lisa du Toit, a pair of full-time nomads publish a blog WeWillNomad

Pippa Hudson chats to a pair of full-time nomads.

I don’t just mean that they are away from home a lot...they literally don’t know from one week to the next where in the world they will be.

Pippa Hudson, Presenter - CapeTalk

Andre and Lisa du Toit, and are South African born globe-trotters who have been permanently on the move for the last three years – give or take the odd lockdown, of course, says Pippa.

Follow their adventures and find out more on their website WeWillNomad or on Facebook or Instagram




