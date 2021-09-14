I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko





Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his “Other People’s Money” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed Lindiwe Mazibuko, an academic and former Parliamentary Leader for the Democratic Alliance (scroll up to listen).

Mazibuko was born in Swaziland; she moved to KwaZulu-Natal when she was six.

Her father was a banker, her mother a nurse.

She grew up in Durban and matriculated at St Mary’s DSG in Kloof in 1997.

Mazibuko, upon graduating from the University of Cape Town, took up a post in the DA as its media liaison officer in Parliament.

Former DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko smiles at a Brand South Africa meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on 17 January 2017. PIcture: Reinart Toerien/EWN

What is it that Mazibuko believes about money?

Does it keep her up at night?

Does she spend like crazy or save compulsively?

How did her childhood experiences shape her views on money?

I have never been motivated exclusively by money… I come from a background in which I don’t have to worry too much about supporting huge numbers of family members… Lindiwe Mazibuko, former Parliamentary Leader - DA

I’m not the first university graduate in my family. We have graduates going back to my great-grandparents. Even though it was during apartheid, I was raised by quite middle-class parents… Most of my aunts and uncles were nurses, doctors, lawyers… Lindiwe Mazibuko, former Parliamentary Leader - DA

I haven’t made my choices… based on whether… I can support my family… Lindiwe Mazibuko, former Parliamentary Leader - DA