Rembrandt proudly exhibited by University of Pretoria since 1976 is fake
-
The “Rembrandt” owned by the University of Pretoria is a “very good, very old” copy
-
Whoever faked it, did an excellent job
-
Analysis has shown the fake to have been painted at least 200 years after Rembrandt van Rijn’s time
In the 1950s, Dutch businessman JA van Tilburg emigrated to South Africa.
He brought with him a large art collection, including a small oil painting on a wood panel portraying an old man wearing a hat and cloak.
In 1976, the painting – purported to be created by Dutch master Rembrandt van Rijn – was donated to the University of Pretoria.
But when Professors Gerard de Kamper and Isabelle McGinn began a detailed technical study of the artwork they came to a startling conclusion - it is a fake.
Whoever the artist was, he or she used barium sulphate, which was not used before 1850.
In other words, the university’s painting was made at least 200 years after Rembrandt died.
John Maytham interviewed Professor Gerard de Kamper, the university's Chief Curator of Collections (scroll up to listen).
It’s a very good copy and a very old copy… There’s nothing about it that makes you think it's not by the artist…Professor Gerard de Kamper, Chief Curator of Collections - University of Pretoria
There are only four of these scanners in museums across the world… None of the paints in the painting corresponds to paint used in his time… The person who faked it went through some trouble to make people believe its real…Professor Gerard de Kamper, Chief Curator of Collections - University of Pretoria
We display it with a screen explaining the entire history of the work. Why it’s fake…Professor Gerard de Kamper, Chief Curator of Collections - University of Pretoria
