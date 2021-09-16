Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
My Amazing Life: From Pollsmoor to a Pastor - Ronald Abels shares his story Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ronald Abels, the co-founder of The Future Hope Project. 18 September 2021 11:18 AM
Fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in the Mother City. 18 September 2021 9:40 AM
Western Cape well on its way to exiting Covid-19 third wave Amy MacIver speaks to Western Cape Health's head of operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem. 17 September 2021 7:05 PM
View all Local
Betty's Bay baboon Scarface to be killed by authorities Pete Oxford describes the situation to Amy McIver as authorities attempt to dart the baboon on Friday in order to kill him. 17 September 2021 6:00 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos. 17 September 2021 2:43 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
View all Politics
The Smart Money Woman on Netflix: 'Financial literacy, but fun!' Refilwe Moloto interviews Arese Ugwu, author of a book by the same name. 17 September 2021 11:56 AM
Release Acacia Park for affordable housing - Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA) Refilwe Moloto interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town. 17 September 2021 9:06 AM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
View all Business
The skin is the body's largest organ - So take care of it! Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr Nomphelo Gantsho, a registered dermatologist. 18 September 2021 10:25 AM
South Africa's plant based food industry is beginning to bloom Amy MacIver speaks to Donovan Will, director of the local food awareness NGO ProVeg South Africa 18 September 2021 9:05 AM
Can your kid's superhero birthday cake and decorations get you into hot water? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Christine Strutt, of head of trademarks at Von Seidels about when you are infringing copyright law. 17 September 2021 12:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem. 16 September 2021 11:42 AM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
View all Sport
Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 17 September 2021 11:19 AM
A vaccine passport is the only way we can reopen our industry, says theatre boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Alistair Kilbee, the MD of Gearhouse Splitbeam, about the need for a vaccination passpo... 15 September 2021 4:58 PM
West Coast 'Flower Phone' hotline lets you know what's blooming and where Lester Kiewit speaks to Moreesburg & Koringberg Tourism Officer Anel Hanekom about this real-time phone service. 15 September 2021 12:35 PM
View all Entertainment
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I find vaccine hesitancy among some Cardinals strange – Pope Francis Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 September 2021 10:57 AM
Travel bans lift: What you need to do for your pilgrimage to Mecca during Covid Mo-aaz Casoo of the South African Hajj and Umrah Council talks to Refilwe Moloto about Covid restrictions still in place. 15 September 2021 10:01 AM
View all World
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
View all Africa
President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos. 17 September 2021 2:43 PM
Release Acacia Park for affordable housing - Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA) Refilwe Moloto interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town. 17 September 2021 9:06 AM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Local

Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees

16 September 2021 7:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
branding
Meltdown
Loerie
heroes and zeros
BBDO
Net#work BBDO
advertising awards
Happy Friday
CWDi
Network BBDO

Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.

Branding expert Andy Rice feels strongly that advertising agencies should ensure their own staff is part of their target audience.

On this week's edition of Heroes and Zeros he awards two advertising hero awards, both to agencies that are recognising their employees.

Staff are potentially the most important per capita individuals in the market out there.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Net#work BBDO says its leadership team had a "meltdown" when they moved into brand-new offices and started unpacking their haul of 27 years' worth of advertising awards.

Rather than displaying these in glass cabinets as ad agencies do, they decided to melt down the trophies and "remagine how we could put them in the hands of the 670 employees that helped build this company”.

© jatuporn1979/123rf.com

"Cannes, Loeries, Prisms, D&ADS, LIAs, New York Festivals, Bookmarks One Shows… melted down into liquid metal and reimagined."

The metal is being turned into numbered tribute pendants for the 670 people who have worked at the agency over 27 years, from the tea maker to the bookkeeper, the agency says.

They decided to honour the fact that there are people in the background behind the scenes who are contributing to those creative awards, and not just the creative duo of art director and writer...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

It does ensure that the staff are considered to be part of the total agency...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Rice's second hero is existing agency CWDi that has rebranded itself as Happy Friday with the focus on staff "happiness".

Listen to Rice on The Money Shows's Heroes and Zeros slot (hero awards at 3:10):




16 September 2021 7:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
branding
Meltdown
Loerie
heroes and zeros
BBDO
Net#work BBDO
advertising awards
Happy Friday
CWDi
Network BBDO

More from Business

The Smart Money Woman on Netflix: 'Financial literacy, but fun!'

17 September 2021 11:56 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Arese Ugwu, author of a book by the same name.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Release Acacia Park for affordable housing - Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA)

17 September 2021 9:06 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold?

16 September 2021 8:58 PM

'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FirstRand earnings skyrocket: 'The strength of the rebound surprised us'

16 September 2021 7:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Allan Pullinger about FirstRand's full-year results, with record earnings in the second 6 months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US

16 September 2021 6:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Write off 'uncollectable' R4.7 billion e-toll debt, now! – Outa

16 September 2021 2:16 PM

Charlotte Killbane interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Most in SA believe corruption worsened under President Cyril Ramaphosa – survey

16 September 2021 1:06 PM

Charlotte Killbane interviews Jaynisha Patel of Inclusive Economies at the Institute for Justice & Reconciliation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You must apply to retain SA citizenship - or lose it upon gaining a foreign one

16 September 2021 9:02 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Immigration Law Specialist Stefanie De Saude Darbandi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Almost 20% of Growthpoint's office space is standing empty

15 September 2021 8:43 PM

Group CEO Norbert Sasse discusses Growthpoint Properties' year-end results and the future of the office on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit'

15 September 2021 8:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

The skin is the body's largest organ - So take care of it!

18 September 2021 10:25 AM

Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr Nomphelo Gantsho, a registered dermatologist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

18 September 2021 9:40 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in the Mother City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's plant based food industry is beginning to bloom

18 September 2021 9:05 AM

Amy MacIver speaks to Donovan Will, director of the local food awareness NGO ProVeg South Africa

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can your kid's superhero birthday cake and decorations get you into hot water?

17 September 2021 12:29 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Christine Strutt, of head of trademarks at Von Seidels about when you are infringing copyright law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Smart Money Woman on Netflix: 'Financial literacy, but fun!'

17 September 2021 11:56 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Arese Ugwu, author of a book by the same name.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes

17 September 2021 11:19 AM

Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US

16 September 2021 6:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hate voice notes? WhatsApp will soon write out voice messages, if you want it to

16 September 2021 9:53 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You must apply to retain SA citizenship - or lose it upon gaining a foreign one

16 September 2021 9:02 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Immigration Law Specialist Stefanie De Saude Darbandi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CoCT encourages people to start pavement veggie gardens, but with walkway access

16 September 2021 8:40 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town about the bylaws.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice

17 September 2021 2:43 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Release Acacia Park for affordable housing - Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA)

17 September 2021 9:06 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold?

16 September 2021 8:58 PM

'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jeremy Vearey opens up about his new book 'Into Dark Water: A Police Memoir'

16 September 2021 3:14 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews top cop and Madiba's former bodyguard Jeremy Vearey about his new book.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Write off 'uncollectable' R4.7 billion e-toll debt, now! – Outa

16 September 2021 2:16 PM

Charlotte Killbane interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You must apply to retain SA citizenship - or lose it upon gaining a foreign one

16 September 2021 9:02 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Immigration Law Specialist Stefanie De Saude Darbandi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit'

15 September 2021 8:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JSE-listed BAT paid a bribe to Robert Mugabe, sabotaged competitors – BBC

15 September 2021 1:33 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Johann Van Loggerenberg, former Sars executive and author of Tobacco Wars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finding property bargains through urgent sales – and dangers to avoid

15 September 2021 11:00 AM

Africa Melane interviews RealNet Holdings Managing Director Gerhard Kotze.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Getting vaxxed against Covid-19 is a compassionate act of love - Reverend Behr

15 September 2021 8:59 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Reverend Berry Behr, Chairperson of the Cape Town Interfaith Initiative.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

My Amazing Life: From Pollsmoor to a Pastor - Ronald Abels shares his story

18 September 2021 11:18 AM

Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ronald Abels, the co-founder of The Future Hope Project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

18 September 2021 9:40 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in the Mother City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape well on its way to exiting Covid-19 third wave

17 September 2021 7:05 PM

Amy MacIver speaks to Western Cape Health's head of operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Betty's Bay baboon Scarface to be killed by authorities

17 September 2021 6:00 PM

Pete Oxford describes the situation to Amy McIver as authorities attempt to dart the baboon on Friday in order to kill him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

#SunflowerDay gives hope to leukemia sufferers and their loved ones

17 September 2021 5:20 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to the Country Executive Director of DKMS Africa, Alana James.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice

17 September 2021 2:43 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report

17 September 2021 2:01 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Expect further relaxation of Covid-19 rules - if infections keep on dropping'

17 September 2021 1:48 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Riding roughshod over President Zuma’s rights is the norm in South Africa'

17 September 2021 12:54 PM

Mand Wiener interviews Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes

17 September 2021 11:19 AM

Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Betty's Bay baboon Scarface to be killed by authorities

Local Politics

Fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle

All you need to know about the voter registration weekend on 18 and 19 September

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Zuma instructs legal team to challenge his imprisonment

18 September 2021 1:04 PM

Family prepare to lay to rest woman allegedly murdered by her boyfriend

18 September 2021 11:55 AM

Ramaphosa: I didn’t take the decision to grant Jacob Zuma’s medical parole

18 September 2021 11:30 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA