Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees





Branding expert Andy Rice feels strongly that advertising agencies should ensure their own staff is part of their target audience.

On this week's edition of Heroes and Zeros he awards two advertising hero awards, both to agencies that are recognising their employees.

Staff are potentially the most important per capita individuals in the market out there. Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Net#work BBDO says its leadership team had a "meltdown" when they moved into brand-new offices and started unpacking their haul of 27 years' worth of advertising awards.

Rather than displaying these in glass cabinets as ad agencies do, they decided to melt down the trophies and "remagine how we could put them in the hands of the 670 employees that helped build this company”.

© jatuporn1979/123rf.com

"Cannes, Loeries, Prisms, D&ADS, LIAs, New York Festivals, Bookmarks One Shows… melted down into liquid metal and reimagined."

The metal is being turned into numbered tribute pendants for the 670 people who have worked at the agency over 27 years, from the tea maker to the bookkeeper, the agency says.

They decided to honour the fact that there are people in the background behind the scenes who are contributing to those creative awards, and not just the creative duo of art director and writer... Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

It does ensure that the staff are considered to be part of the total agency... Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Rice's second hero is existing agency CWDi that has rebranded itself as Happy Friday with the focus on staff "happiness".

Listen to Rice on The Money Shows's Heroes and Zeros slot (hero awards at 3:10):