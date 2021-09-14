Denmark scraps all Covid-19 restrictions as 80% of over-12s fully vaccinated
South Africa is nowhere close to Denmark’s vaccination level, and can therefore not relax restrictions
Until we reach levels approaching that of Denmark, we will probably suffer repeated waves of infection
Denmark has scrapped all coronavirus restrictions as it declares Covid-19 “under control”.
More than 80% of people in Denmark older than 12 are fully vaccinated.
It becomes the first European country to lift all Covid restrictions.
What will South Africa need to do to reach that point?
John Maytham interviewed infectious disease specialist Dr Marc Mendelson of Groote Schuur Hospital (scroll up to listen).
In South Africa, with only 12% of our population vaccinated, we’re nowhere near that.Dr Marc Mendelson, infectious disease specialist - Groote Schuur Hospital
Natural immunity… is a dangerous game to play… It will give protection…Dr Marc Mendelson, infectious disease specialist - Groote Schuur Hospital
The most concerning relaxation [in SA] is the indoor gatherings of up to 250 people…Dr Marc Mendelson, infectious disease specialist - Groote Schuur Hospital
… As we continue to be a largely unvaccinated population, the fourth wave will come, and the fifth and the sixth… Vaccine hesitancy isn’t one-size-fits-all. Different parts of the population… will be hesitant for different reasons… Messaging needs to be tailored…Dr Marc Mendelson, infectious disease specialist - Groote Schuur Hospital
There are studies suggesting that having a vaccine after a natural infection, does boost the immune system…Dr Marc Mendelson, infectious disease specialist - Groote Schuur Hospital
