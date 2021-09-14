Treasury launches online portal to help manage businesses' July riot claims
Government has launched an online portal to help businesses claim for property damage and losses sustained during the July unrest.
As part of the relief package announced on 25 July, a range of measures are being implemented by national and provincial governments to help affected small and medium businesses rebuild.
A government statement says the business loss registration portal will collect data to better coordinate these relief measures now and in future.
The government launches a registration portal for the registration of businesses that were affected by the unrest which took place during 9-19 July 2021. Full statement click here: https://t.co/5wDMcj9opv pic.twitter.com/1nIfPwgyNm— National Treasury (@TreasuryRSA) September 13, 2021
Government has launched a portal for businesses affected by the July 2021 unrests. Please see below for more information. @GovernmentZA #businessportal pic.twitter.com/yCiPgkEKXj— National Treasury (@TreasuryRSA) September 14, 2021
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General of National Treasury.
At the moment what we're doing is simply trying to register those businesses that have suffered some losses during the period 9-19th July, at the height of the unrest.Ishmail Momoniat, Deputy Director General - National Treasury
The idea really is that while Sasria does covers the insured businesses, many businesses are small and uninsured. We've been talking to colleagues in government and it doesn't look like we've got a real, comprehensive picture of the number of businesses in the different areas that have been affected...Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General - National Treasury
Momoniat compares it to a survey which will help Treasury gauge the extent of the problem and also encourage informal businesses to become part of the system.
He emphasizes that they don't want to exclude anyone and the information will be used "to nudge" people to the doors they should be knocking on for support.
The portal allows us then to determine how to improve the current support mechanisms.Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General - National Treasury
The issue is how can we incentivize more people to register and get known within the system. Also, it will be an interesting exercise because we've never tried to get, say, all the businesses in township areas...Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General - National Treasury
The main objective is, how can we get these businesses to go back to doing the business they did before.Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General - National Treasury
RELATED: Unrest insurance: 'Sasria won't pay if argument wins that it's pure looting'
State-owned Sasria is the only insurer in South Africa that provides cover against risks such as civil unres
And it is unable to cover all of the costs of the July riots.
Right at the start the President himself came out with the statement to say that government will stand behind Sasria. We realised that they'd probably exceed their resources in trying to assist companies, and we didn't want that to be a constraint. We allocated R3.9 billion more [for now]...Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General - National Treasury
Visit relief4sa.co.za to register on the portal.
You can also contact the call centre on toll free number 080 006 00850.
Listen to the interview with Momoniat on The Money Show:
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Business
Patrice Motsepe's ARC continues to bet on SA: 'Still huge opportunities here'
Bruce Whitfield interview co-CEO Johan van der Merwe about African Rainbow Capital's year-end results and future plans.Read More
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko
Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
How will your death benefits be distributed when you die? Be sure to make a will
Mandy Wiener speaks to Senior Consultant at Momentum Corporate Advice and Administration Shameer Chothia.Read More
Allow booze sales on Saturdays too - scientists to Government
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Charles Parry (Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit, SA Medical Research Council).Read More
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums
Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win!
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up".Read More
Tekkie Town founders fight to get the company back from Steinhoff
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Mostert, cofounder of Tekkie Town.Read More
Kendal Power Station fire: Was there foul play?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bruce Moyo, Power Stations General Manager at Eskom.Read More
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa.Read More
More from Local
City busting illegal events across Cape Town
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith about illegal events in the metro.Read More
Former cop appears in court for allegedly hiring hitmen to kill relatives
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola about the case against former constable Nomia Ndlovu.Read More
Racism rife in Cape Town restaurants? Social media users share their experiences
Nigerian model and TV host Adeola Ariyo says she left ZenZero in Camps Bay after being told her outfit was 'too revealing'.Read More
Tracking our children - what tech is available in SA to keep our kids safe?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marcé Bester at Stuff SA about the gadgets available to allow parents to keep tabs on their children.Read More
Cape Town's Muslim leadership combating vaccine misinformation
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sheikh Zaid Dante, the secretary-general of the MJC, about their Covid-19 vaccine awareness campaign.Read More
Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra to serenade Groote Schuur staff in gratitude
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Louis Heyneman, CEO at Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra about the planned lunchtime concert.Read More
Microchips, Bill Gates and blood clots - Inside the mind of a Covid-denialist
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Anna Ichino, Milan university philosophy fellow about the mindset of anti-vaxxers and Covid-denialists.Read More
No deaths linked to Covid-19 vaccines at this stage, says safety committee chair
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to committee chair Prof Hannelie Meyer about the data collected on Covid-19 vaccine side-effects so far.Read More
Cape Town tops the 2021 Travel + Leisures World's Best Awards
Africa Melane chats to Alderman James Vos, City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Tourism.Read More