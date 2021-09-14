Cyber attack on Justice Dept spills over to SA's new information watchdog

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Finance: The importance of drawing up a will
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambir, Acting CEO: South African Savings Institute
Today at 05:10
Fears of political killings grip KwaZulu Natal
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Bhekithemba Mngomezulu - Professor of Political Studies at University of the Western Cape (UWC)
Today at 05:46
Contralesa concerned illegal initiation schools may go ahead this summer
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Kgosi Maputha Mokoena - President at Congress Of Traditional Leaders Of South Africa (Contralesa)
Today at 06:10
Using religion to spread anti-vax propaganda
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rev Berry Behr - chairperson of the CT Interfaith Initiative
Today at 06:25
Is there a lack of counsellors in schools? Is it linked to incidents of student violence?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ismail Teladia
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: Saudi Arabia lifts travel ban on South Africa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Moaaz Casoo
Today at 07:07
IEC on what you need to know about campaigning
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mawethu Mosery - Deputy Chief Electoral Officer at IEC
Today at 07:20
South Africa's suicide rate is worrying
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Curwyn Mapaling - Clinical psychologist
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Homelessness - the other pandemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Juha Kaakinen - at Y-Foundation Helsinki Finland
Today at 09:15
Flower phone
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anel Hanekom
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:50
Forensic investigation into Insurance Fraud: ASISA explains
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Megan Govender, convenor of the ASISA Forensics Standing Committee
Today at 10:05
The history of slave bandits and colonial era outlaws
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brent Sinclair-Thomson - Researcher at the Rock Art Research Institute at Wits Univesity
Today at 10:30
Compensation for war veterans from British Military Advisory and Training Team - scam or legit?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Quanita Omer
John Stupart - Director at African Defence Review
Today at 11:05
Comedy shows in Cape Town back up?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dillan Oliphant
Kurt Schoonraad
Today at 13:10
On the couch - Car Museum
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Les Boshoff
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cyber attack on Justice Dept spills over to SA's new information watchdog The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews cybersecurity expert Jayson O'Reilly (Atvance Intellect). 14 September 2021 8:46 PM
Treasury launches online portal to help manage businesses' July riot claims The Money Show talks to Deputy Director General Ishmail Momoniat about National Treasury's measures to support Sasria. 14 September 2021 7:46 PM
City busting illegal events across Cape Town Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith about illegal events in the metro. 14 September 2021 2:09 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] DA accused of 'pandering to anti-vaxxers' after video on mandatory jabs The DA has been strongly criticised on Twitter after party leader John Steenhiusen insinuated that the government is proposing man... 14 September 2021 12:06 PM
New voter management devices replace zip zip machines, prevents multiple voting Africa Melane speaks to Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at the IEC. 14 September 2021 8:49 AM
I don’t believe the EFF received no large donations - Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 September 2021 5:10 PM
View all Politics
Patrice Motsepe's ARC continues to bet on SA: 'Still huge opportunities here' Bruce Whitfield interviews co-CEO Johan van der Merwe about African Rainbow Capital's year-end results and future plans. 14 September 2021 7:02 PM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
How will your death benefits be distributed when you die? Be sure to make a will Mandy Wiener speaks to Senior Consultant at Momentum Corporate Advice and Administration Shameer Chothia. 14 September 2021 1:21 PM
View all Business
Rembrandt proudly exhibited by University of Pretoria since 1976 is fake John Maytham interviews Professor Gerard de Kamper, the University of Pretoria's Chief Curator of Collections. 14 September 2021 4:10 PM
Is this your dream life? Meet full-time travelling nomads André and Lisa du Toit Pippa Hudson chats to André and Lisa du Toit, a pair of full-time nomads, about their unique lifestyle. 14 September 2021 1:47 PM
Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra to serenade Groote Schuur staff in gratitude Refilwe Moloto speaks to Louis Heyneman, CEO at Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra about the planned lunchtime concert. 14 September 2021 9:51 AM
View all Lifestyle
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
View all Sport
M-Net doccie takes you inside Pretoria Covid-19 ward: 'This needs to be seen' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Leonie Scholtz, a healthcare worker and filmmaker behind Zero to Zero. 14 September 2021 12:36 PM
All that glitters...Bonang shimmers Stateside at MTV VMAs Media personality Bonang Matheba jetted off to New York City earlier this year, telling her fans she had 'relocated' 13 September 2021 9:46 AM
Twice-jabbed Tannie Evita returns to the boards in Darling! Sara-Jayne King talks to Pieter-Dirk Uys and the organisers of fun events in and around Cape Town this weekend. 11 September 2021 9:54 AM
View all Entertainment
Denmark scraps all Covid-19 restrictions as 80% of over-12s fully vaccinated John Maytham interviews infectious disease specialist Dr Marc Mendelson of Groote Schuur Hospital. 14 September 2021 5:10 PM
Swedish couple banned from naming child 'Vladimir Putin' Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 14 September 2021 8:50 AM
Cape Town tops the 2021 Travel + Leisures World's Best Awards Africa Melane chats to Alderman James Vos, City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Tourism. 14 September 2021 8:11 AM
View all World
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
View all Africa
Allow booze sales on Saturdays too - scientists to Government Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Charles Parry (Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit, SA Medical Research Council). 14 September 2021 1:04 PM
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 13 September 2021 6:20 PM
Mandated vaccination against Covid is coming. How will small businesses react? Lester Kiewit interviews Shawn Theunissen, President of the Gauteng Chamber of Business. 10 September 2021 12:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Cyber attack on Justice Dept spills over to SA's new information watchdog

14 September 2021 8:46 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cyber crime
Cyber attack
The Money Show
Justice Department
Bruce Whitfield
Transnet
ransomware
information regulator
Information Regulator of South Africa
Jayson O'Reilly

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews cybersecurity expert Jayson O'Reilly (Atvance Intellect).
Image: Pete Linforth on Pixabay

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development announced last Thursday (9 September) that its IT system had been hacked.

Information systems were unavailable to both employees and the public.

Services affected included the issuing of letters of authority, bail services and e-mail

The Department said the breach was affected through ransomware.

South Africa's new Information Regulator says this cyber attack spilled over to its operations.

The body's email system went offline and its website was down for three days.

“The regulator has written to DOJ&CD to remind them of their obligations in terms of Section 22 of the Protection of Personal Information Act, which requires responsible parties to notify the regulator and the data subject where reasonable grounds exist and the personal information of a data subject has been accessed or acquired unlawfully.”

The latest security breach follows a cyber attack on port operator Transnet.

RELATED: 'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest

RELATED: Cybercrime is on the increase – and so are the amounts of ransom money

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jayson O'Reilly, General Manager of Atvance Intellect.

The cybersecurity expert says this trend will continue as the use of ransomware spikes globally and organisations practise different levels of protection.

What we are seeing is that the automated attack that is being used is effectively starting to breach organisations that are not practising what we would term as security hygiene or just the basics of getting that right.

Jayson O'Reilly, General Manager - Atvance Intellect

77% of all data breaches come from social engineering as well as phishing scams, according to a large global security awareness provider's stats.

All organisations need to prioritise their efforts to protect themselves against being hacked, he says.

One of the techniques we talk about is obviously this counterterrorism thinking - you need to understand your adversary, you need to know how they're going to target your organisation... Doing the same thing and expecting a different result is something we cannot do.

Jayson O'Reilly, General Manager - Atvance Intellect

The techniques that we are seeing being used are not ones of sophistication. It is utilising the easier techniques, so the more you understand how susceptible you are to ransomware the easier it will be for you to prioritise your efforts, spend your money in the right place - whether you're a government entity or a small business or large enterprise.

Jayson O'Reilly, General Manager - Atvance Intellect

We're seeing organisations are not spending enough time on that. They're spending time on things like threat hunting inside of their environments... and alternatively really just hoping that they're not going to get hit. I think that time is slowly but surely disappearing.

Jayson O'Reilly, General Manager - Atvance Intellect

For more detail, take a listen:




14 September 2021 8:46 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cyber crime
Cyber attack
The Money Show
Justice Department
Bruce Whitfield
Transnet
ransomware
information regulator
Information Regulator of South Africa
Jayson O'Reilly

More from Business

Treasury launches online portal to help manage businesses' July riot claims

14 September 2021 7:46 PM

The Money Show talks to Deputy Director General Ishmail Momoniat about National Treasury's measures to support Sasria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Patrice Motsepe's ARC continues to bet on SA: 'Still huge opportunities here'

14 September 2021 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews co-CEO Johan van der Merwe about African Rainbow Capital's year-end results and future plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko

14 September 2021 2:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How will your death benefits be distributed when you die? Be sure to make a will

14 September 2021 1:21 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Senior Consultant at Momentum Corporate Advice and Administration Shameer Chothia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Allow booze sales on Saturdays too - scientists to Government

14 September 2021 1:04 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Charles Parry (Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit, SA Medical Research Council).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums

14 September 2021 10:49 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win!

13 September 2021 7:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tekkie Town founders fight to get the company back from Steinhoff

13 September 2021 7:02 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Mostert, cofounder of Tekkie Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kendal Power Station fire: Was there foul play?

13 September 2021 6:31 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bruce Moyo, Power Stations General Manager at Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash'

13 September 2021 6:20 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Treasury launches online portal to help manage businesses' July riot claims

14 September 2021 7:46 PM

The Money Show talks to Deputy Director General Ishmail Momoniat about National Treasury's measures to support Sasria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City busting illegal events across Cape Town

14 September 2021 2:09 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith about illegal events in the metro.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former cop appears in court for allegedly hiring hitmen to kill relatives

14 September 2021 1:13 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola about the case against former constable Nomia Ndlovu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Racism rife in Cape Town restaurants? Social media users share their experiences

14 September 2021 1:00 PM

Nigerian model and TV host Adeola Ariyo says she left ZenZero in Camps Bay after being told her outfit was 'too revealing'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tracking our children - what tech is available in SA to keep our kids safe?

14 September 2021 11:08 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marcé Bester at Stuff SA about the gadgets available to allow parents to keep tabs on their children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town's Muslim leadership combating vaccine misinformation

14 September 2021 10:36 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sheikh Zaid Dante, the secretary-general of the MJC, about their Covid-19 vaccine awareness campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra to serenade Groote Schuur staff in gratitude

14 September 2021 9:51 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Louis Heyneman, CEO at Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra about the planned lunchtime concert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Microchips, Bill Gates and blood clots - Inside the mind of a Covid-denialist

14 September 2021 9:35 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Anna Ichino, Milan university philosophy fellow about the mindset of anti-vaxxers and Covid-denialists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No deaths linked to Covid-19 vaccines at this stage, says safety committee chair

14 September 2021 8:36 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to committee chair Prof Hannelie Meyer about the data collected on Covid-19 vaccine side-effects so far.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town tops the 2021 Travel + Leisures World's Best Awards

14 September 2021 8:11 AM

Africa Melane chats to Alderman James Vos, City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Tourism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko

Business World

Denmark scraps all Covid-19 restrictions as 80% of over-12s fully vaccinated

World Opinion

Cape Town tops the 2021 Travel + Leisures World's Best Awards

Local World Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

US Justice Dept restricts use of chokeholds, 'no knock' entries

14 September 2021 8:49 PM

Haiti prosecutor seeks charges against PM for president's murder

14 September 2021 7:54 PM

South Africa thrash Sri Lanka to sweep T20 series 3-0

14 September 2021 6:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA