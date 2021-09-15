Here's what you need to know when planning your pilgrimage to Mecca
- South Africa has been taken of Saudia Arabia's travel ban list
- For those planning a pilgrimage to that country, there are a number of restrictions and requirements in place
South Africa has been taken off the Saudi Arabian red list
We have been on the red list since lockdown started last March and we have just been lifted in the last month from the red list of countries that were not allowed to travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.Mo-aaz Casoo, Secretary General - South African Hajj and Umrah Council
Which airlines are flying between South Africa and Saudi Arabia currently?
Casoo says airlines remain limited.
We are still waiting for confirmation from the main airline carrier which is Saudi Airlines to confirm flights.Mo-aaz Casoo, Secretary General - South African Hajj and Umrah Council
For now, you would have to go via QatarAir or Emirates Air.Mo-aaz Casoo, Secretary General - South African Hajj and Umrah Council
Covid-19 regulations in Saudi Arabia - vaccinations, PCR tests, and quarantine?
Regulations there are really tight. Saudi Arabia is one of the countries that has got extreme measures in terms of Covid compliance.Mo-aaz Casoo, Secretary General - South African Hajj and Umrah Council
People have got to take the mandatory vaccinations.Mo-aaz Casoo, Secretary General - South African Hajj and Umrah Council
He says the Saudi government currently requires travelers to be vaccinated with the full course of one of the following four vaccines: Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson.
It looks like they are now also thinking of applying a PCR test prior to arrival and there could still be a possibility of a five-day quarantine period.Mo-aaz Casoo, Secretary General - South African Hajj and Umrah Council
We are getting information on a daily basis, new rules, and new regulations coming out because they are slowly lifting the bans from various countries, so we are watching it on an ongoing basis.Mo-aaz Casoo, Secretary General - South African Hajj and Umrah Council
Saudi Arabia has introduced apps to manage the pilgrimage numbers
There are two apps available - I'tamarna and Tawakkalna.
These applications incorporate all your information, your medical history of vaccines, any chronic diseases, illnesses, and movements around the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.Mo-aaz Casoo, Secretary General - South African Hajj and Umrah Council
If you would like to pray in the Holy Mosque whether it be Mecca or Medina, you need to make a booking prior to going into the Holy Mosque because of the restrictions that are in place. They have kept a 1.5 - 2 metre distance between individuals praying, and so can only accommodate X amount.Mo-aaz Casoo, Secretary General - South African Hajj and Umrah Council
Umrah can only be performed once at this stage.
At this point in time, you are also only allowed to perform one umrah per pilgrim that is coming to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.Mo-aaz Casoo, Secretary General - South African Hajj and Umrah Council
Normally he says, pilgrims would make numerous umrahs in a two-week pilgrimage but for now, may only perform one upon arrival.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Dirco are working very closely together.Mo-aaz Casoo, Secretary General - South African Hajj and Umrah Council
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/sufi70/sufi701309/sufi70130900016/22191239-mecca-saudi-arabia-february-7-2008-muslim-pilgrims-from-all-around-the-world-revolving-around-the-ka.jpg
More from World
Denmark scraps all Covid-19 restrictions as 80% of over-12s fully vaccinated
John Maytham interviews infectious disease specialist Dr Marc Mendelson of Groote Schuur Hospital.Read More
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko
Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Swedish couple banned from naming child 'Vladimir Putin'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
Cape Town tops the 2021 Travel + Leisures World's Best Awards
Africa Melane chats to Alderman James Vos, City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Tourism.Read More
All that glitters...Bonang shimmers Stateside at MTV VMAs
Media personality Bonang Matheba jetted off to New York City earlier this year, telling her fans she had 'relocated'Read More
Briton Roshaante Anderson opens up about living as an intersex man
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Roshaante Anderson, a British man who was 11 years old when he discovered he was intersex.Read More
[VIDEO] Maskless woman filmed coughing at shoppers apparently fired from her job
A video of a woman apparently deliberately coughing at people in a Nebraska supermarket has gone viral.Read More
'It's with you all the time like your shadow' - 9/11 survivor shares his story
Joe Dittmar was in one of the Twin Towers on 9/11 and got out alive. He tells his incredible story on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
Berlin hospitality industry suffer extreme staff shortage as 300 000 exit
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Clifford Coonan.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Finding property bargains through urgent sales – and dangers to avoid
Africa Melane interviews RealNet Holdings Managing Director Gerhard Kotze.Read More
Instagram is toxic for teens, especially for girls – and Facebook knows it
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Lexus LS 500: Transcending luxury and aspiration
Appreciate the luxury of conversation in the new Lexus LS 500 range.Read More
Rembrandt proudly exhibited by University of Pretoria since 1976 is fake
John Maytham interviews Professor Gerard de Kamper, the University of Pretoria's Chief Curator of Collections.Read More
Is this your dream life? Meet full-time travelling nomads André and Lisa du Toit
Pippa Hudson chats to André and Lisa du Toit, a pair of full-time nomads, about their unique lifestyle.Read More
How will your death benefits be distributed when you die? Be sure to make a will
Mandy Wiener speaks to Senior Consultant at Momentum Corporate Advice and Administration Shameer Chothia.Read More
Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra to serenade Groote Schuur staff in gratitude
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Louis Heyneman, CEO at Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra about the planned lunchtime concert.Read More
Cape Town tops the 2021 Travel + Leisures World's Best Awards
Africa Melane chats to Alderman James Vos, City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Tourism.Read More
Parasitic worms reduce protection from and efficacy of vaccines
Africa Melane talks to Fungai Musaigwa, a Ph.D. candidate at the Department of Pathology, UCT.Read More
More from Politics
[WATCH] DA accused of 'pandering to anti-vaxxers' after video on mandatory jabs
The DA has been strongly criticised on Twitter after party leader John Steenhiusen insinuated that the government is proposing mandatory vaccines.Read More
New voter management devices replace zip zip machines, prevents multiple voting
Africa Melane speaks to Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at the IEC.Read More
I don’t believe the EFF received no large donations - Adriaan Basson (News24)
John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.Read More
SCA may be Magashule's next move after losing court bid to fight ANC suspension
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News journalist Tshidi Madia about Ace Magashule's failed appeal bid.Read More
IEC hopes ConCourt will dismiss DA's challenge over candidate registration
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to the IEC's Masego Sheburi about the DA's ConCourt challenge and voter registration weekend.Read More
Chilling analysis of killings in KZN: 'ANC members competing for ward seats'
KZN EWN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso and political violence monitor Mary de Haas talk to Mandy Wiener about the recent incidents.Read More
Former Bok rugby coach Peter De Villiers talks about standing for mayor
Lester Kiewit talks to De Villiers about his mayoral campaign in the Drakenstein Municipality.Read More
Are Covid-19 vaccines safe for South Africa's children?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to NICD epidemiologist Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha about Covid-19 vaccination for children.Read More
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance
President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 2 from 13 September 2021.Read More