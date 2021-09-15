Getting vaxxed against Covid-19 is a compassionate act of love - Reverend Behr





All faiths teach us to look after ourselves and our families, and to love each other, says Reverend Behr

God takes care of us through people such as the scientists who created the vaccines

Compassion entails getting the vaccine

© belchonock/123rf.com

Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.

People who are against Covid-19 vaccinations come from many walks of life, and they include religious leaders.

Anecdotes abound of pastors and preachers using their influence to instil fear of getting vaccinated in congregants.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Reverend Berry Behr, Chairperson of the Cape Town Interfaith Initiative (scroll up to listen).

I see a lot of both happening [religious leaders campaigning for and against vaccination] … Reverend Berry Behr, Chairperson - Cape Town Interfaith Initiative

Whatever decisions one makes should be based on love... Whatever decision one makes, there are going to be consequences… All our faiths teach us to look after each other, to love our families, to love each other, and to protect each other…. Reverend Berry Behr, Chairperson - Cape Town Interfaith Initiative

Our faiths all teach us that God will take care of us. We believe God takes care of us by providing people with skills and knowledge like scientists. As people of faith, we need to make use of these skills and resources of all of our brothers and sisters, and all of humanity because we are all one family. Reverend Berry Behr, Chairperson - Cape Town Interfaith Initiative

Some people will tell you that the body is a temple, therefore they will not put into their body anything they believe is alien to nature. Well, we eat processed food every day… Maybe we need to go with science on this one… Reverend Berry Behr, Chairperson - Cape Town Interfaith Initiative

I really appreciate that science has been able to support my family… Reverend Berry Behr, Chairperson - Cape Town Interfaith Initiative