Getting vaxxed against Covid-19 is a compassionate act of love - Reverend Behr
-
All faiths teach us to look after ourselves and our families, and to love each other, says Reverend Behr
-
God takes care of us through people such as the scientists who created the vaccines
-
Compassion entails getting the vaccine
Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.
People who are against Covid-19 vaccinations come from many walks of life, and they include religious leaders.
Anecdotes abound of pastors and preachers using their influence to instil fear of getting vaccinated in congregants.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Reverend Berry Behr, Chairperson of the Cape Town Interfaith Initiative (scroll up to listen).
I see a lot of both happening [religious leaders campaigning for and against vaccination] …Reverend Berry Behr, Chairperson - Cape Town Interfaith Initiative
Whatever decisions one makes should be based on love... Whatever decision one makes, there are going to be consequences… All our faiths teach us to look after each other, to love our families, to love each other, and to protect each other….Reverend Berry Behr, Chairperson - Cape Town Interfaith Initiative
Our faiths all teach us that God will take care of us. We believe God takes care of us by providing people with skills and knowledge like scientists. As people of faith, we need to make use of these skills and resources of all of our brothers and sisters, and all of humanity because we are all one family.Reverend Berry Behr, Chairperson - Cape Town Interfaith Initiative
Some people will tell you that the body is a temple, therefore they will not put into their body anything they believe is alien to nature. Well, we eat processed food every day… Maybe we need to go with science on this one…Reverend Berry Behr, Chairperson - Cape Town Interfaith Initiative
I really appreciate that science has been able to support my family…Reverend Berry Behr, Chairperson - Cape Town Interfaith Initiative
Compassion means having the vaccination. Compassion for the people around you, and for yourself.Reverend Berry Behr, Chairperson - Cape Town Interfaith Initiative
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_35777604_god-is-love-text-spelled-in-cubes-on-wooden-background.html?vti=mp2xcp8xbch7w6ywvz-1-39
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Denmark scraps all Covid-19 restrictions as 80% of over-12s fully vaccinated
John Maytham interviews infectious disease specialist Dr Marc Mendelson of Groote Schuur Hospital.Read More
Allow booze sales on Saturdays too - scientists to Government
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Charles Parry (Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit, SA Medical Research Council).Read More
M-Net doccie takes you inside Pretoria Covid-19 ward: 'This needs to be seen'
Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Leonie Scholtz, a healthcare worker and filmmaker behind Zero to Zero.Read More
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums
Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League.Read More
'Vaccines remain effective against variants in terms of T cell production'
John Maytham interviews Dewald Schoeman, a PhD student in Molecular Biology and Virology.Read More
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance
President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 2 from 13 September 2021.Read More
Berlin hospitality industry suffer extreme staff shortage as 300 000 exit
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Clifford Coonan.Read More
China’s Sinovac to trial Covid-19 vaccine on 2000 children in South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
Mandated vaccination against Covid is coming. How will small businesses react?
Lester Kiewit interviews Shawn Theunissen, President of the Gauteng Chamber of Business.Read More