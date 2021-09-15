Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Comedy shows in Cape Town back up?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dillan Oliphant
Kurt Schoonraad
Today at 13:10
On the couch - Car Museum
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Les Boshoff
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:20
The 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Logistics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Renee Jordan
No Items to show
Podcast on Inge Lotz murder explores 'miscarriage of justice for both families'

15 September 2021 10:46 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Inge Lotz
Catherine Rice
podcast series
Inge Lotz murder
unsolved murder
News24 podcast

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to News24 podcast producer Catherine Rice about the six-part podcast series on the Inge Lotz murder.
  • News24 has released a new podcast series delving into the murder of Inge Lotz which remains unsolved
  • In this six-part podcast series, producers Matthew Brown and Catherine Rice uncover information that has never been heard before

The unsolved murder of Inge Lotz is the subject of a new podcast series presented by News24.

On Wednesday 16 March 2005, the mutilated body of Inge Lotz, a beautiful and talented Stellenbosch University student, was found in her apartment covered in blood.

Her then-boyfriend, Fred van der Vyver, was arrested on a charge of murder. After a protracted legal battle, Van der Vyver was acquitted.

The News24 podcast, "The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice", tells the enthralling story of the investigation into her death.

The riveting six-part podcast series was created by Matthew Brown and Catherine Rice.

Rice says the podcast series explores how both the Lotz and Van der Vyver families have suffered injustice at the hands of the legal system.

Rice says it uncovers information that has not been shared with the public before and interrogates each piece of evidence in the murder case, including a part of the puzzle that was largely ignored – a confession by Werner Carolus.

South Africans are quick to say, "He's family had money and he got off", which of course is not the case. People need to realise that each and every piece of evidence that the State had against him [Fred van der Vyver] was flawed. And that is what the series really goes into. It looks at the justice system and the weaknesses therein, and just how lucky Fred van der Vyver was to come from a family that was able to get the top criminal defence that he had.

Catherine Rice, Podcast producer - Media24

He [Fred van der Vyver] has moved on with his life, he has since married. He doesn't care what the public perception is or whether the perpetrator gets found. He believes that the people around him and the people who care about him don't need the perpetrator to be found to believe in his innocence.

Catherine Rice, Podcast producer - Media24

It's a crucial part of this story. There was a man who came forward. There was a man who confessed. Because the police were so determined to hold onto the theory that it was Fred, they ultimately rejected this confession.

Catherine Rice, Podcast producer - Media24

For me what this case is about is the miscarriage of justice for both families - both for Inge Lotz whose murderer remains out there somewhere and for Fred van der Vyver himself who I think in many quarters is still seen as the perpetrator, although he was acquitted.

Catherine Rice, Podcast producer - Media24

There's a lot in the podcast series that I don't think people will know.

Catherine Rice, Podcast producer - Media24



