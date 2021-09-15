More men than women die by suicide - a clinical psychologist explains why
- South Africa has one of the highest suicide rates in the world according to WHO
- Suicide rates among men are much higher than among women
South Africa's suicide rate is amongst the highest in the world, and like so many other nations, it is significantly higher among men.
Globally, more men than women die by suicide, even though women are more likely than men to attempt it.
Clinical psychologist Curwyn Mapaling says this is because male suicide methods are often more violent, meaning that they are more likely to complete suicide before anyone can intervene.
Mapaling says men often experience suicidal behaviour due to factors such as feelings of hopelessness, excessive substances use, depression or a recent loss of a loved one.
What we've seen from the research... is that men use more lethal methods which is why they are more likely to complete suicide versus women who attempt more than men do but are often unsuccessful.Curwyn Mapaling, Clinical psychologist
Within the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been an increase globally.Curwyn Mapaling, Clinical psychologist
The pandemic has undoubtedly contributed to an increase in individuals living with mental distress. However, these mental illnesses or problems in living have always been a part of our daily lives. Hopefully with increased awareness, with more people speaking about it... we'd hope to see an increase in the uptake of services.Curwyn Mapaling, Clinical psychologist
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_158449556_stressed-man-in-protective-mask-on-beige-background-mental-health-problems-during-covid-19-pandemic.html?vti=mwrl26y4sf3jsn4s8j-1-4
More from Local
My Amazing Life: From Pollsmoor to a Pastor - Ronald Abels shares his story
Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ronald Abels, the co-founder of The Future Hope Project.Read More
Fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in the Mother City.Read More
Western Cape well on its way to exiting Covid-19 third wave
Amy MacIver speaks to Western Cape Health's head of operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem.Read More
Betty's Bay baboon Scarface to be killed by authorities
Pete Oxford describes the situation to Amy McIver as authorities attempt to dart the baboon on Friday in order to kill him.Read More
#SunflowerDay gives hope to leukemia sufferers and their loved ones
Pippa Hudson speaks to the Country Executive Director of DKMS Africa, Alana James.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice
Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos.Read More
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report
Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime.Read More
'Expect further relaxation of Covid-19 rules - if infections keep on dropping'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
'Riding roughshod over President Zuma’s rights is the norm in South Africa'
Mand Wiener interviews Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation.Read More