More men than women die by suicide - a clinical psychologist explains why





South Africa has one of the highest suicide rates in the world according to WHO

Suicide rates among men are much higher than among women

© belchonock/123rf.com

South Africa's suicide rate is amongst the highest in the world, and like so many other nations, it is significantly higher among men.

Globally, more men than women die by suicide, even though women are more likely than men to attempt it.

Clinical psychologist Curwyn Mapaling says this is because male suicide methods are often more violent, meaning that they are more likely to complete suicide before anyone can intervene.

Mapaling says men often experience suicidal behaviour due to factors such as feelings of hopelessness, excessive substances use, depression or a recent loss of a loved one.

Within the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been an increase globally. Curwyn Mapaling, Clinical psychologist