Instagram is toxic for teens, especially for girls – and Facebook knows it

15 September 2021 10:09 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Facebook
Instagram
Mental health
bullied teenagers
Lester Kiewit
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
The Morning Review

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

  • Instagram, more so than other platforms, seems to be particularly bad for the mental health of its teenage users, internal research by Facebook shows

  • Body issues are made worse for one in three teenage girls, acknowledges Facebook

  • Four out of 10 Instagram users are 22 or younger

© mehaniq/123rf.com

Facebook, after having done its own research, has found that Instagram worsens body image issues for teenage girls.

It kept its findings secret for two years.

“We make body image issues worse for one in three teen girls,” said Facebook in an internal presentation in 2019. “Teens blame Instagram for increases in the rate of anxiety and depression. This reaction was unprompted and consistent across all groups.”

Independent research confirms Facebook’s internal study.

Instagram has the most negative impact on mental health of all social networks, according to a 2017 study by YoungMinds and the Royal Society for Public Health.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen - skip to 4:13).

The Facebook presentation, it’s quite startling how they acknowledge that body issues are made worse for one in three teenage girls… and that teens blame Instagram for increases in the rate of anxiety and depression…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

… 13% of British users and 6% of American users trace the desire to take their own lives to Instagram… … 40% of Instagram users are 22 years old and younger…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

If you have a teenage girl, you might want to go read about this…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire



