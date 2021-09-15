Please read contact solution brand's instructions: 'I thought I was going blind'

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
My Amazing Life: From Pollsmoor to a Pastor - Ronald Abels shares his story Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ronald Abels, the co-founder of The Future Hope Project. 18 September 2021 11:18 AM
Fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in the Mother City. 18 September 2021 9:40 AM
Western Cape well on its way to exiting Covid-19 third wave Amy MacIver speaks to Western Cape Health's head of operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem. 17 September 2021 7:05 PM
View all Local
Betty's Bay baboon Scarface to be killed by authorities Pete Oxford describes the situation to Amy McIver as authorities attempt to dart the baboon on Friday in order to kill him. 17 September 2021 6:00 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos. 17 September 2021 2:43 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
View all Politics
The Smart Money Woman on Netflix: 'Financial literacy, but fun!' Refilwe Moloto interviews Arese Ugwu, author of a book by the same name. 17 September 2021 11:56 AM
Release Acacia Park for affordable housing - Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA) Refilwe Moloto interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town. 17 September 2021 9:06 AM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
View all Business
The skin is the body's largest organ - So take care of it! Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr Nomphelo Gantsho, a registered dermatologist. 18 September 2021 10:25 AM
South Africa's plant based food industry is beginning to bloom Amy MacIver speaks to Donovan Will, director of the local food awareness NGO ProVeg South Africa 18 September 2021 9:05 AM
Can your kid's superhero birthday cake and decorations get you into hot water? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Christine Strutt, of head of trademarks at Von Seidels about when you are infringing copyright law. 17 September 2021 12:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem. 16 September 2021 11:42 AM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
View all Sport
Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 17 September 2021 11:19 AM
A vaccine passport is the only way we can reopen our industry, says theatre boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Alistair Kilbee, the MD of Gearhouse Splitbeam, about the need for a vaccination passpo... 15 September 2021 4:58 PM
West Coast 'Flower Phone' hotline lets you know what's blooming and where Lester Kiewit speaks to Moreesburg & Koringberg Tourism Officer Anel Hanekom about this real-time phone service. 15 September 2021 12:35 PM
View all Entertainment
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I find vaccine hesitancy among some Cardinals strange – Pope Francis Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 September 2021 10:57 AM
Travel bans lift: What you need to do for your pilgrimage to Mecca during Covid Mo-aaz Casoo of the South African Hajj and Umrah Council talks to Refilwe Moloto about Covid restrictions still in place. 15 September 2021 10:01 AM
View all World
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
View all Africa
President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos. 17 September 2021 2:43 PM
Release Acacia Park for affordable housing - Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA) Refilwe Moloto interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town. 17 September 2021 9:06 AM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Please read contact solution brand's instructions: 'I thought I was going blind'

15 September 2021 11:20 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Contact lenses
contact lens solution

Lester Kiewit talks to Catherine Versfeld after using AOSept. Optometrist Tabitha Munsami says it should be behind the counter.
  • Catherine Versfeld says with the recent contact lens solution shortage she turned to AOSept off the shelf and it caused her eyes to burn terribly. Other callers recounted similar stories
  • AOSept contains peroxide and needs to be used according to specific instructions in the accompanying lens basket, explains the optometrist
  • The lenses need to be left in the solution for a minimum of 6 hours in order for it to become neutralised before being placed back in one's eyes
  • AOSept should be kept behind the counter in pharmacies and not on the shelf next to other contact lens solutions, says the optometrist
Copyright: gvictoria / 123rf

Catherine Versfeld talks to Lester about buying a different brand of contact lens solution because of the current shortage.

I had been looking for contact lens solution and saw that the shelves were empty. When I heard there was a shortage I tried to find some that was available. I had seen AOSept on the shelf next to the rest of the contact lens solutions.

Catherine Versfeld, Digital designer - Primedia

She says she had always seen the AOSept brand on the shelves next to other contact lens solutions but had always been loyal to a different brand and so had never used it before.

I thought since there is a shortage I decided to go and get some as a backup a few weeks ago.

Catherine Versfeld, Digital designer - Primedia

When she finally ran out of her usual brand, she turned to the AOSept she had bought.

I took my contact lenses out of my case, and I started cleaning them to put it in my eye, and as I put it in my eye I well I thought I was going to go blind. My eye burnt so badly, I rushed to the bathroom and started flushing my eye.

Catherine Versfeld, Digital designer - Primedia

She quickly rushed off to her optometrist as her eye was red and still burning.

She says her eye has recovered but could not use her contact lenses for a week.

My eyesight is fine. It has taken a little while now to heal so I only started wearing my contacts again on Saturday.

Catherine Versfeld, Digital designer - Primedia

I had a bit of PTSD though...I had flashbacks of putting this peroxide in my eye.

Catherine Versfeld, Digital designer - Primedia

If you look at the packaging it looks like a normal contact lens solution. it says deep cleaning for comfort that lasts...

Catherine Versfeld, Digital designer - Primedia

Tabitha Munsami, an optometrist at Specsavers says there have been many issues reported regarding this.

With this shortage, a lot of people are turning to alternative solutions, often just what is left on the shelf.

Tabitha Munsami, Optometrist - Specsavers

The issue with this is that there are not enough warning signs on the bottle and people don't tend to read the instructions as well. There is quite a detailed instruction on what to do with it, so this is a big problem. Something that would be advisable would possibly be keeping it behind the counter.

Tabitha Munsami, Optometrist - Specsavers

It is something that will cause burning, stinging and you can actually damage your eyes as well. So ideally when something like this happens it is advised to go straight to your optometrist.

Tabitha Munsami, Optometrist - Specsavers

Munsami says rather get advice from your optometrist on which products to use.

Because with AOSept there are just so many issues that can come about.

She explains what AOSept is made of and how it must be used.

AOSept is a peroxide solution and you have to put your lenses into a specific little basket that it comes in and you leave it overnight for at least 6 hours - and this then neutralises it. So you can't put it in your normal contact lenses case.

Tabitha Munsami, Optometrist - Specsavers

Users must read the small print and follow the instructions carefully when using AOSept says Munsami.

I definitely think it should be kept away from the other solutions because there are not enough warning signs on it.

Tabitha Munsami, Optometrist - Specsavers

Callers phoned to share similar stories about AOSept. One says her daughter did the same thing and ended up with her inner eyelid being ulcerated.




15 September 2021 11:20 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Contact lenses
contact lens solution

More from Local

My Amazing Life: From Pollsmoor to a Pastor - Ronald Abels shares his story

18 September 2021 11:18 AM

Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ronald Abels, the co-founder of The Future Hope Project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

18 September 2021 9:40 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in the Mother City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape well on its way to exiting Covid-19 third wave

17 September 2021 7:05 PM

Amy MacIver speaks to Western Cape Health's head of operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Betty's Bay baboon Scarface to be killed by authorities

17 September 2021 6:00 PM

Pete Oxford describes the situation to Amy McIver as authorities attempt to dart the baboon on Friday in order to kill him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

#SunflowerDay gives hope to leukemia sufferers and their loved ones

17 September 2021 5:20 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to the Country Executive Director of DKMS Africa, Alana James.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice

17 September 2021 2:43 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report

17 September 2021 2:01 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Expect further relaxation of Covid-19 rules - if infections keep on dropping'

17 September 2021 1:48 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Riding roughshod over President Zuma’s rights is the norm in South Africa'

17 September 2021 12:54 PM

Mand Wiener interviews Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes

17 September 2021 11:19 AM

Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Betty's Bay baboon Scarface to be killed by authorities

Local Politics

Fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle

All you need to know about the voter registration weekend on 18 and 19 September

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Zuma instructs legal team to challenge his imprisonment

18 September 2021 1:04 PM

Family prepare to lay to rest woman allegedly murdered by her boyfriend

18 September 2021 11:55 AM

Ramaphosa: I didn’t take the decision to grant Jacob Zuma’s medical parole

18 September 2021 11:30 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA