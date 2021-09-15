Please read contact solution brand's instructions: 'I thought I was going blind'





Catherine Versfeld says with the recent contact lens solution shortage she turned to AOSept off the shelf and it caused her eyes to burn terribly. Other callers recounted similar stories

AOSept contains peroxide and needs to be used according to specific instructions in the accompanying lens basket, explains the optometrist

The lenses need to be left in the solution for a minimum of 6 hours in order for it to become neutralised before being placed back in one's eyes

AOSept should be kept behind the counter in pharmacies and not on the shelf next to other contact lens solutions, says the optometrist

Copyright: gvictoria / 123rf

Catherine Versfeld talks to Lester about buying a different brand of contact lens solution because of the current shortage.

I had been looking for contact lens solution and saw that the shelves were empty. When I heard there was a shortage I tried to find some that was available. I had seen AOSept on the shelf next to the rest of the contact lens solutions. Catherine Versfeld, Digital designer - Primedia

She says she had always seen the AOSept brand on the shelves next to other contact lens solutions but had always been loyal to a different brand and so had never used it before.

I thought since there is a shortage I decided to go and get some as a backup a few weeks ago. Catherine Versfeld, Digital designer - Primedia

When she finally ran out of her usual brand, she turned to the AOSept she had bought.

I took my contact lenses out of my case, and I started cleaning them to put it in my eye, and as I put it in my eye I well I thought I was going to go blind. My eye burnt so badly, I rushed to the bathroom and started flushing my eye. Catherine Versfeld, Digital designer - Primedia

She quickly rushed off to her optometrist as her eye was red and still burning.

She says her eye has recovered but could not use her contact lenses for a week.

My eyesight is fine. It has taken a little while now to heal so I only started wearing my contacts again on Saturday. Catherine Versfeld, Digital designer - Primedia

I had a bit of PTSD though...I had flashbacks of putting this peroxide in my eye. Catherine Versfeld, Digital designer - Primedia

If you look at the packaging it looks like a normal contact lens solution. it says deep cleaning for comfort that lasts... Catherine Versfeld, Digital designer - Primedia

Tabitha Munsami, an optometrist at Specsavers says there have been many issues reported regarding this.

With this shortage, a lot of people are turning to alternative solutions, often just what is left on the shelf. Tabitha Munsami, Optometrist - Specsavers

The issue with this is that there are not enough warning signs on the bottle and people don't tend to read the instructions as well. There is quite a detailed instruction on what to do with it, so this is a big problem. Something that would be advisable would possibly be keeping it behind the counter. Tabitha Munsami, Optometrist - Specsavers

It is something that will cause burning, stinging and you can actually damage your eyes as well. So ideally when something like this happens it is advised to go straight to your optometrist. Tabitha Munsami, Optometrist - Specsavers

Munsami says rather get advice from your optometrist on which products to use.

Because with AOSept there are just so many issues that can come about.

She explains what AOSept is made of and how it must be used.

AOSept is a peroxide solution and you have to put your lenses into a specific little basket that it comes in and you leave it overnight for at least 6 hours - and this then neutralises it. So you can't put it in your normal contact lenses case. Tabitha Munsami, Optometrist - Specsavers

Users must read the small print and follow the instructions carefully when using AOSept says Munsami.

I definitely think it should be kept away from the other solutions because there are not enough warning signs on it. Tabitha Munsami, Optometrist - Specsavers

Callers phoned to share similar stories about AOSept. One says her daughter did the same thing and ended up with her inner eyelid being ulcerated.