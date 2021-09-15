Finding property bargains through urgent sales – and dangers to avoid





It’s a property buyers’ market, especially for bargain hunters in the higher price ranges

Investigate the structural integrity of the ‘bargain’ before you buy

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

It’s an opportune time for buying property.

Interest rates are lower than ever, and many people are forced to sell as the economic fallout from Covid-19 continues.

In the second quarter of 2021, 22% of property sales were by people relocating while 21% were by people suffering financial distress.

Urgent sales – whether a distressed property or relocating seller – can be a great opportunity to scoop up a home in a good neighbourhood.

Africa Melane interviewed RealNet Holdings Managing Director Gerhard Kotze.

Kotze gave advice on finding a good, discounted home – and on false bargains to look out for (scroll up to listen).

Below R1.5 million, there’s a very active market… But in higher price ranges… there’s a lot of stock on the market… That’s where you see a drop between asking and selling prices of between 8% and 15%... Gerhard Kotze, Managing Director - RealNet Holdings

For the bargain hunter, it’s a good time to be in property… Gerhard Kotze, Managing Director - RealNet Holdings