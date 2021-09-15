Impeachment process 'might drag on' as Hlophe heads to court to stop proceedings

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
My Amazing Life: From Pollsmoor to a Pastor - Ronald Abels shares his story Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ronald Abels, the co-founder of The Future Hope Project. 18 September 2021 11:18 AM
Fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in the Mother City. 18 September 2021 9:40 AM
Western Cape well on its way to exiting Covid-19 third wave Amy MacIver speaks to Western Cape Health's head of operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem. 17 September 2021 7:05 PM
View all Local
Betty's Bay baboon Scarface to be killed by authorities Pete Oxford describes the situation to Amy McIver as authorities attempt to dart the baboon on Friday in order to kill him. 17 September 2021 6:00 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos. 17 September 2021 2:43 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
View all Politics
The Smart Money Woman on Netflix: 'Financial literacy, but fun!' Refilwe Moloto interviews Arese Ugwu, author of a book by the same name. 17 September 2021 11:56 AM
Release Acacia Park for affordable housing - Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA) Refilwe Moloto interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town. 17 September 2021 9:06 AM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
View all Business
The skin is the body's largest organ - So take care of it! Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr Nomphelo Gantsho, a registered dermatologist. 18 September 2021 10:25 AM
South Africa's plant based food industry is beginning to bloom Amy MacIver speaks to Donovan Will, director of the local food awareness NGO ProVeg South Africa 18 September 2021 9:05 AM
Can your kid's superhero birthday cake and decorations get you into hot water? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Christine Strutt, of head of trademarks at Von Seidels about when you are infringing copyright law. 17 September 2021 12:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem. 16 September 2021 11:42 AM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
View all Sport
Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 17 September 2021 11:19 AM
A vaccine passport is the only way we can reopen our industry, says theatre boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Alistair Kilbee, the MD of Gearhouse Splitbeam, about the need for a vaccination passpo... 15 September 2021 4:58 PM
West Coast 'Flower Phone' hotline lets you know what's blooming and where Lester Kiewit speaks to Moreesburg & Koringberg Tourism Officer Anel Hanekom about this real-time phone service. 15 September 2021 12:35 PM
View all Entertainment
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I find vaccine hesitancy among some Cardinals strange – Pope Francis Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 September 2021 10:57 AM
Travel bans lift: What you need to do for your pilgrimage to Mecca during Covid Mo-aaz Casoo of the South African Hajj and Umrah Council talks to Refilwe Moloto about Covid restrictions still in place. 15 September 2021 10:01 AM
View all World
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
View all Africa
President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos. 17 September 2021 2:43 PM
Release Acacia Park for affordable housing - Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA) Refilwe Moloto interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town. 17 September 2021 9:06 AM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Impeachment process 'might drag on' as Hlophe heads to court to stop proceedings

15 September 2021 1:50 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
JSC
Hlophe impeachment
John Jlophe

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Zikhona Ndlebe from the Judges Matter project about judge Hlophe's fate court challenge.
  • Cape Judge President John Hlophe has approached the courts in a bid to block his possible impeachment and suspension
  • Hlophe wants the High Court in Johannesburg to set aside the JSC recommendation that he should face an impeachment vote in Parliament
  • The Judges Matter project says Hlophe may try to delay the impeachment proceedings by dragging out his case
Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe. Picture: www.judiciary.org.za

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe has gone to court in an urgent bid to try and stop President Cyril Ramaphosa from suspending him and Parliament from conducting impeachment proceedings against him.

Last month, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) voted that Hlophe should be removed from office after he was found guilty of misconduct by the Judicial Conduct Tribunal earlier this year.

RELATED: Hlophe's fate now in hands of National Assembly after JSC pushes for impeachment

Hlophe has maintained his innocence and wants the tribunal findings overturned.

The matter is expected to be heard in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday 22 September.

Judges Matter advocacy officer Zikhona Ndlebe says Hlophe's court action will mean that the impeachment proceedings in Parliament will be put on hold until a court decision is made.

Ndlebe says Hlophe could potentially appeal the court outcome if a judge does not rule in his favour.

She adds that the judge presiding over the matter must decide fairly, impartially, and according to law.

Because judge president Hlophe has now gone to court, the impact of that is that the court must now decide whether there is merit to his case. While the court is doing that, everything is basically brought to a halt until the court makes a decision based on the application that he has brought to the court.

Zikhona Ndlebe, Research and Advocacy Officer - Judges Matter

Part A of the application is basically an interdict that is aimed to prevent the impeachment proceedings from taking place and the suspension from taking place.

Zikhona Ndlebe, Research and Advocacy Officer - Judges Matter

The court can decide whether there is merit to the request to interdict the suspension and the impeachment. If the court decides that there is merit to that, then.... the Parliamentary process comes to a standstill.

Zikhona Ndlebe, Research and Advocacy Officer - Judges Matter

His attorney did say that they would be challenging this, so it's not a surprise.

Zikhona Ndlebe, Research and Advocacy Officer - Judges Matter



15 September 2021 1:50 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
JSC
Hlophe impeachment
John Jlophe

More from Politics

Betty's Bay baboon Scarface to be killed by authorities

17 September 2021 6:00 PM

Pete Oxford describes the situation to Amy McIver as authorities attempt to dart the baboon on Friday in order to kill him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice

17 September 2021 2:43 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report

17 September 2021 2:01 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Riding roughshod over President Zuma’s rights is the norm in South Africa'

17 September 2021 12:54 PM

Mand Wiener interviews Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Release Acacia Park for affordable housing - Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA)

17 September 2021 9:06 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold?

16 September 2021 8:58 PM

'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC W Cape ward councillor: 'There is not enough protection for councillors'

16 September 2021 1:05 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to ANC ward councillor and ANC Western Cape caucus spokesperson Fiona Abrahams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CoCT encourages people to start pavement veggie gardens, but with walkway access

16 September 2021 8:40 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town about the bylaws.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retail sales for July hit record low, unrest impacts all of SA

15 September 2021 7:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield crunches the latest numbers with leading retail expert Evan Walker (Portfolio Manager, 36ONE Asset Management).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We’re asking court to reverse Zuma’s medical parole - Helen Suzman Foundation

15 September 2021 2:06 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Anton van Dalsen, Legal Councillor for the Helen Suzman Foundation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Betty's Bay baboon Scarface to be killed by authorities

Local Politics

Fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle

All you need to know about the voter registration weekend on 18 and 19 September

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Zuma instructs legal team to challenge his imprisonment

18 September 2021 1:04 PM

Family prepare to lay to rest woman allegedly murdered by her boyfriend

18 September 2021 11:55 AM

Ramaphosa: I didn’t take the decision to grant Jacob Zuma’s medical parole

18 September 2021 11:30 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA