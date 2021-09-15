West Coast 'Flower Phone' hotline lets you know what's blooming and where





You can phone the hotline and speak to a real person about where the best flowers are currently blooming

Copyright: geoffsp / 123rf

Lester Kiewit speaks to Moreesburg & Koringberg Tourism Officer Anel Hanekom, who outlines how the service works.

And it is a very busy telephone line, let me tell you. As soon as we received the telephone in mid-July until now mid-October, from 8 o'clock in the morning until 8 o'clock at night. You are in your pajamas all day long, because there is no time to chance - but we love it! Anel Hanekom, Tourism Officer - Moreesburg & Koringberg

Lester says it is unusual in this day and age to speak to a real human being on the other end of the phone, and that's really nice.

We have another two or three weeks left of the flower season so get out there. Anel Hanekom, Tourism Officer - Moreesburg & Koringberg

CALL 079 741 0113 FOR THE FLOWER PHONE