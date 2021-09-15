ANC staff committee distances itself from Carl Niehaus





Carl Niehaus laid fraud and corruption charges against top ANC officials on Wednesday.

He was fired last week after failing to explain to the party why he invited journalists to watch him lay criminal complaints against the ANC’s top five for failing to pay salaries.

FILE: Former MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus addresses the crowd outside the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

“It would have been that we have cried wolf without acting,” said Niehaus.

“We cannot allow criminal activity to go unchecked, nor can we allow whistleblowing, and laying of charges against those that in our minds have committed serious financial maladministration and crimes to be intimidated not to do so.”

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefular (scroll up to listen).

He is flanked by people who seem to be ANC staff members… the ANC staff committee is distancing itself from today’s move by Carl Niehaus to lay charges against ANC and its leadership… Masechaba Sefular, reporter - Eyewitness News