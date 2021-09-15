Final matric exams will start earlier to accommodate November polls: DBE





Matric exam timetable has been changed to accommodate the local government elections

The exams were initially scheduled to start on 1 November but will now start on 27 October

Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga has encouraged learners of voting age to cast their ballots on Election Day

Matric learners will have to start their final exams earlier than expected due to a clash with the municipal elections which are set to take place on 1 November.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has announced that it has brought forward examination dates after consulting with key stakeholders in the education sector.

Matrics were scheduled to write their English, Business Studies, and Non-Official Language Paper 1 final exams on 1 November.

However, the exams have been moved forward to 27 and 28 October due to the clash, the department announced on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says officials opted to bring the exams forward instead of pushing the papers to the end of the matric timetable.

When we went through the consultation sessions with the stakeholders, the option of bringing forward those two papers was the one that was supported. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

Everyone has supported this position. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education