Final matric exams will start earlier to accommodate November polls: DBE
- Matric exam timetable has been changed to accommodate the local government elections
- The exams were initially scheduled to start on 1 November but will now start on 27 October
- Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga has encouraged learners of voting age to cast their ballots on Election Day
[MEDIA STATEMENT] Matric exam timetable amended to accommodate local government elections @HubertMweli @ReginahMhaule @ElijahMhlanga pic.twitter.com/G8Ki8Mx3PS— Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) September 15, 2021
Matric learners will have to start their final exams earlier than expected due to a clash with the municipal elections which are set to take place on 1 November.
The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has announced that it has brought forward examination dates after consulting with key stakeholders in the education sector.
Matrics were scheduled to write their English, Business Studies, and Non-Official Language Paper 1 final exams on 1 November.
However, the exams have been moved forward to 27 and 28 October due to the clash, the department announced on Wednesday.
Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says officials opted to bring the exams forward instead of pushing the papers to the end of the matric timetable.
When we went through the consultation sessions with the stakeholders, the option of bringing forward those two papers was the one that was supported.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
Everyone has supported this position.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
Source : Twitter
More from Local
My Amazing Life: From Pollsmoor to a Pastor - Ronald Abels shares his story
Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ronald Abels, the co-founder of The Future Hope Project.Read More
Fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in the Mother City.Read More
Western Cape well on its way to exiting Covid-19 third wave
Amy MacIver speaks to Western Cape Health's head of operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem.Read More
Betty's Bay baboon Scarface to be killed by authorities
Pete Oxford describes the situation to Amy McIver as authorities attempt to dart the baboon on Friday in order to kill him.Read More
#SunflowerDay gives hope to leukemia sufferers and their loved ones
Pippa Hudson speaks to the Country Executive Director of DKMS Africa, Alana James.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice
Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos.Read More
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report
Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime.Read More
'Expect further relaxation of Covid-19 rules - if infections keep on dropping'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
'Riding roughshod over President Zuma’s rights is the norm in South Africa'
Mand Wiener interviews Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation.Read More