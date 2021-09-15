JSE-listed BAT paid a bribe to Robert Mugabe, sabotaged competitors – BBC
Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed British American Tobacco (BAT) paid a bribe to former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, suggests an investigation by the British Broadcasting Corporation.
BAT also paid bribes in South Africa and sabotaged competitors using illegal surveillance, the BBC alleges.
BAT is the largest tobacco company in the world based on sales - it sold 650 billion cigarettes in 2020.
It says it “emphatically rejects the mischaracterisation of its anti-illicit trade activity by the BBC”.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Johann van Loggerenberg, a former Sars executive and author of Tobacco Wars: Inside the spy games and dirty tricks of southern Africa’s cigarette trade (scroll up to listen).
It’s not new... It’s just that our law enforcement agencies have never responded to the evidence.Johann van Loggerenberg, author - Tobacco Wars
… house penetrations, mail theft, illegal surveillance… spying on people to destroy their careers, you name it…Johann van Loggerenberg, author - Tobacco Wars
… I expect nothing less [denials] from British American Tobacco. Their lawyers and PR people crafted the response… no law enforcement agency has ever interviewed me or reviewed the evidence in my possession or any of the whistle-blowers…Johann van Loggerenberg, author - Tobacco Wars
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_115017826_skull-from-cigarette-smoke-on-a-black-background-cigarettes-close-up-creative-background-the-concept.html?term=addiction%2Bcigarettes&vti=ncji3nywopoi5mmwt0-1-16
