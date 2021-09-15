We’re asking court to reverse Zuma’s medical parole - Helen Suzman Foundation





The Helen Suzman Foundation wants Arthur Fraser to explain why he placed Jacob Zuma on medical parole.

The Foundation says the parole was unconstitutionally granted by the Correctional Services Commissioner.

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the inquiry into state capture on 17 November 2020. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

The medical parole advisory board declined Zuma’s application, but Fraser overruled it.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Anton van Dalsen, Legal Councillor for the Helen Suzman Foundation.

We have had no response… even though the Commissioner said last week he’ll be happy to provide reasons… Anton van Dalsen, Legal Councillor - Helen Suzman Foundation

… the legislative and regulatory requirements for medical parole were not followed… Anton van Dalsen, Legal Councillor - Helen Suzman Foundation

We’re going to court… to get a full record of the decision… We will ask the court to review and set aside the decision… Anton van Dalsen, Legal Councillor - Helen Suzman Foundation