1.3m Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive in SA – will go to rural areas only
-
South Africa’s rollout of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine is lagging that of the double-dose one from Pfizer
-
Johnson & Johnson has been available in cities, but all new consignments will exclusively go to rural areas
RELATED: SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé
More than 1.3 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine arrived in South Africa on Monday.
Although the country has ample stock of double-dose Pfizer vaccines, it has a shortage of single-dose J&J jabs, despite the arrival of the latest consignment.
Pfizer’s vaccine has to be kept at an extremely low temperature while the J&J vaccine can be stored in a normal refrigerator.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Mia Malan, Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre (scroll up to listen).
There are more batches scheduled, more or less weekly, for the coming month… We have to receive 9.1 million J&J doses in the third quarter of this year and 19.1 million in the fourth quarter… That will bring us to 31 million doses…Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
We are way behind with J&J. We’ve administered 11.8 million Pfizer doses; with J&J we’ve only done 2.8 million, mainly because we haven’t received enough…Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
… New J&J batches will go to rural areas, and Sassa pension queues where it’s very hard to follow up and say come back for a second dose… If you prefer to have the J&J jab… you’re going to have to travel to a rural area…Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_162612481_johnson-and-johnson-logo-on-the-background-of-bottle-or-vial-with-vaccine-and-syringe-for-injection-.html?vti=nte1ff16v0a53kppoe-1-1
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
'Expect further relaxation of Covid-19 rules - if infections keep on dropping'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
I find vaccine hesitancy among some Cardinals strange – Pope Francis
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Getting vaxxed against Covid-19 is a compassionate act of love - Reverend Behr
Refilwe Moloto interviews Reverend Berry Behr, Chairperson of the Cape Town Interfaith Initiative.Read More
Denmark scraps all Covid-19 restrictions as 80% of over-12s fully vaccinated
John Maytham interviews infectious disease specialist Dr Marc Mendelson of Groote Schuur Hospital.Read More
Allow booze sales on Saturdays too - scientists to Government
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Charles Parry (Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit, SA Medical Research Council).Read More
M-Net doccie takes you inside Pretoria Covid-19 ward: 'This needs to be seen'
Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Leonie Scholtz, a healthcare worker and filmmaker behind Zero to Zero.Read More
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums
Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League.Read More
'Vaccines remain effective against variants in terms of T cell production'
John Maytham interviews Dewald Schoeman, a PhD student in Molecular Biology and Virology.Read More
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance
President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 2 from 13 September 2021.Read More