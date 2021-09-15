1.3m Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive in SA – will go to rural areas only





South Africa’s rollout of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine is lagging that of the double-dose one from Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson has been available in cities, but all new consignments will exclusively go to rural areas

More than 1.3 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine arrived in South Africa on Monday.

Although the country has ample stock of double-dose Pfizer vaccines, it has a shortage of single-dose J&J jabs, despite the arrival of the latest consignment.

Pfizer’s vaccine has to be kept at an extremely low temperature while the J&J vaccine can be stored in a normal refrigerator.

Mia Malan, Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

There are more batches scheduled, more or less weekly, for the coming month… We have to receive 9.1 million J&J doses in the third quarter of this year and 19.1 million in the fourth quarter… That will bring us to 31 million doses… Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

We are way behind with J&J. We’ve administered 11.8 million Pfizer doses; with J&J we’ve only done 2.8 million, mainly because we haven’t received enough… Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre