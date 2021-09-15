A vaccine passport is the only way we can reopen our industry, says theatre boss





Alistair Kilbee, the MD of Gearhouse Splitbeam, says theatres cannot reopen if SA government doesn't introduce a vax passport

Kilbee says it is not realistic for theatres to make a sustainable comeback under the current regulations

He believes that a vaccine passport system is the only way forward for the arts and entertainment indusrty

© dotshock/123rf.com

Local theatre practitioner Alistair Kilbee says South Africa's government needs to implement a vaccination passport system in order for the arts industry to reopen sustainably.

Kilbee, who's the managing director of Gearhouse Splitbeam, says a vaccine passport regime would help create an environment in which audiences feel safe to attend live shows.

The theatre and dance sector has been hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, with forced closures of theatres, cancellation of festivals, curfews, and Covid-19 protocols that restricted audiences.

Kilbee says a secure digital vaccine passport can be created on a mobile app using a QR code that can be scanned upon entry to various venues.

"That to me is the only way forward", Kilbee tells CapeTalk.

My personal view is that a vaccine passport is a must-have for our industry to be able to open and for audiences to be able to feel comfortable to return. Alistair Kilbee, Managing Director - Gearhouse Splitbeam

There is no debate as far as I'm concerned, without it, our business cannot continue and we cannot reopen theatres. Alistair Kilbee, Managing Director - Gearhouse Splitbeam

They've said you can open [under Level 2], but you can't really. So, the vaccine passport is the only solution. Alistair Kilbee, Managing Director - Gearhouse Splitbeam