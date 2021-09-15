A vaccine passport is the only way we can reopen our industry, says theatre boss

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
My Amazing Life: From Pollsmoor to a Pastor - Ronald Abels shares his story Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ronald Abels, the co-founder of The Future Hope Project.
Fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in the Mother City.
Western Cape well on its way to exiting Covid-19 third wave Amy MacIver speaks to Western Cape Health's head of operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem.
Betty's Bay baboon Scarface to be killed by authorities Pete Oxford describes the situation to Amy McIver as authorities attempt to dart the baboon on Friday in order to kill him.
President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos.
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime.
The Smart Money Woman on Netflix: 'Financial literacy, but fun!' Refilwe Moloto interviews Arese Ugwu, author of a book by the same name.
Release Acacia Park for affordable housing - Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA) Refilwe Moloto interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town.
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision.
The skin is the body's largest organ - So take care of it! Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr Nomphelo Gantsho, a registered dermatologist.
South Africa's plant based food industry is beginning to bloom Amy MacIver speaks to Donovan Will, director of the local food awareness NGO ProVeg South Africa
Can your kid's superhero birthday cake and decorations get you into hot water? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Christine Strutt, of head of trademarks at Von Seidels about when you are infringing copyright law.
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem.
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League.
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa's Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics...
Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.
A vaccine passport is the only way we can reopen our industry, says theatre boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Alistair Kilbee, the MD of Gearhouse Splitbeam, about the need for a vaccination passpo...
West Coast 'Flower Phone' hotline lets you know what's blooming and where Lester Kiewit speaks to Moreesburg & Koringberg Tourism Officer Anel Hanekom about this real-time phone service.
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain.
I find vaccine hesitancy among some Cardinals strange – Pope Francis Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Travel bans lift: What you need to do for your pilgrimage to Mecca during Covid Mo-aaz Casoo of the South African Hajj and Umrah Council talks to Refilwe Moloto about Covid restrictions still in place.
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime.
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco.
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it?
President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos.
Release Acacia Park for affordable housing - Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA) Refilwe Moloto interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town.
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision.
A vaccine passport is the only way we can reopen our industry, says theatre boss

15 September 2021 4:58 PM
by Qama Qukula
Theatre
vaccine passport
theatre industry

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Alistair Kilbee, the MD of Gearhouse Splitbeam, about the need for a vaccination passport in SA.
  • Alistair Kilbee, the MD of Gearhouse Splitbeam, says theatres cannot reopen if SA government doesn't introduce a vax passport
  • Kilbee says it is not realistic for theatres to make a sustainable comeback under the current regulations
  • He believes that a vaccine passport system is the only way forward for the arts and entertainment indusrty
© dotshock/123rf.com

Local theatre practitioner Alistair Kilbee says South Africa's government needs to implement a vaccination passport system in order for the arts industry to reopen sustainably.

Kilbee, who's the managing director of Gearhouse Splitbeam, says a vaccine passport regime would help create an environment in which audiences feel safe to attend live shows.

The theatre and dance sector has been hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, with forced closures of theatres, cancellation of festivals, curfews, and Covid-19 protocols that restricted audiences.

Kilbee says a secure digital vaccine passport can be created on a mobile app using a QR code that can be scanned upon entry to various venues.

"That to me is the only way forward", Kilbee tells CapeTalk.

My personal view is that a vaccine passport is a must-have for our industry to be able to open and for audiences to be able to feel comfortable to return.

Alistair Kilbee,  Managing Director - Gearhouse Splitbeam

There is no debate as far as I'm concerned, without it, our business cannot continue and we cannot reopen theatres.

Alistair Kilbee,  Managing Director - Gearhouse Splitbeam

They've said you can open [under Level 2], but you can't really. So, the vaccine passport is the only solution.

Alistair Kilbee,  Managing Director - Gearhouse Splitbeam

I'm of the opinion that a mobile app is the best way to go and that it needs to be controlled... if we can get the South African public to be on a database and make sure that we know it's not fake. We have to be careful of fraud in this country.

Alistair Kilbee,  Managing Director - Gearhouse Splitbeam



Theatre
vaccine passport
theatre industry

Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes

17 September 2021 11:19 AM

Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

West Coast 'Flower Phone' hotline lets you know what's blooming and where

15 September 2021 12:35 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Moreesburg & Koringberg Tourism Officer Anel Hanekom about this real-time phone service.

M-Net doccie takes you inside Pretoria Covid-19 ward: 'This needs to be seen'

14 September 2021 12:36 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Leonie Scholtz, a healthcare worker and filmmaker behind Zero to Zero.

Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra to serenade Groote Schuur staff in gratitude

14 September 2021 9:51 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Louis Heyneman, CEO at Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra about the planned lunchtime concert.

All that glitters...Bonang shimmers Stateside at MTV VMAs

13 September 2021 9:46 AM

Media personality Bonang Matheba jetted off to New York City earlier this year, telling her fans she had 'relocated'

Twice-jabbed Tannie Evita returns to the boards in Darling!

11 September 2021 9:54 AM

Sara-Jayne King talks to Pieter-Dirk Uys and the organisers of fun events in and around Cape Town this weekend.

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 10 September 2021

10 September 2021 4:58 PM

Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week.

Artscape celebrations continue with three-day Youth to Masters Jazz Festival

9 September 2021 8:36 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to renowned jazz musician Gloria Bosman who'll be performing at the Artscape event this weekend.

Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk

9 September 2021 5:11 PM

Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo

8 September 2021 9:01 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees.

Betty's Bay baboon Scarface to be killed by authorities

Local Politics

Fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle

All you need to know about the voter registration weekend on 18 and 19 September

Politics Local

Zuma instructs legal team to challenge his imprisonment

18 September 2021 1:04 PM

Family prepare to lay to rest woman allegedly murdered by her boyfriend

18 September 2021 11:55 AM

Ramaphosa: I didn't take the decision to grant Jacob Zuma's medical parole

18 September 2021 11:30 AM

