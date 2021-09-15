A vaccine passport is the only way we can reopen our industry, says theatre boss
- Alistair Kilbee, the MD of Gearhouse Splitbeam, says theatres cannot reopen if SA government doesn't introduce a vax passport
- Kilbee says it is not realistic for theatres to make a sustainable comeback under the current regulations
- He believes that a vaccine passport system is the only way forward for the arts and entertainment indusrty
Local theatre practitioner Alistair Kilbee says South Africa's government needs to implement a vaccination passport system in order for the arts industry to reopen sustainably.
Kilbee, who's the managing director of Gearhouse Splitbeam, says a vaccine passport regime would help create an environment in which audiences feel safe to attend live shows.
The theatre and dance sector has been hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, with forced closures of theatres, cancellation of festivals, curfews, and Covid-19 protocols that restricted audiences.
Kilbee says a secure digital vaccine passport can be created on a mobile app using a QR code that can be scanned upon entry to various venues.
"That to me is the only way forward", Kilbee tells CapeTalk.
My personal view is that a vaccine passport is a must-have for our industry to be able to open and for audiences to be able to feel comfortable to return.Alistair Kilbee, Managing Director - Gearhouse Splitbeam
There is no debate as far as I'm concerned, without it, our business cannot continue and we cannot reopen theatres.Alistair Kilbee, Managing Director - Gearhouse Splitbeam
They've said you can open [under Level 2], but you can't really. So, the vaccine passport is the only solution.Alistair Kilbee, Managing Director - Gearhouse Splitbeam
I'm of the opinion that a mobile app is the best way to go and that it needs to be controlled... if we can get the South African public to be on a database and make sure that we know it's not fake. We have to be careful of fraud in this country.Alistair Kilbee, Managing Director - Gearhouse Splitbeam
