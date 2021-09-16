'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US





Oryx Desert Salt to launch in Whole Food Markets USA, image supplied

The South African brand Oryx Desert Salt has pulled off a major coup with a listing by iconic US Whole Foods Market.

The salt, mined in the Kalahari Desert, will be on the organic supermarket chain's shelves in the US in October.

Bruce Whitfield chats to Oryx founder and CEO Samantha Skyring.

Skyring explains that the brand logo derives from the close encounters she had with an oryx or gemsbok (oryx gazella) during a 7-day 120 kilometre walk through the Namib desert.

Seven years later a colleague was selling the salt overseas. He didn't want to offer it to the South African market and I saw an opportunity. I wanted to be able to offer South African consumers this very beautiful, unrefined desert salt from the Kalahari. Samantha Skyring, Founder and CEO - Oryx Desert Salt

Skyring's product comes from a 50 km² salt pan north of Upington.

Underground is a 55 million ton salt lake. That's fed by underground rivers so it's a renewable, sustainable source and we pump up this 100%-saturated brine saltwater. Samantha Skyring, Founder and CEO - Oryx Desert Salt

It sundries in the Kalahari and because it's 100% saturated, it crystalises... and we harvest it from there. Samantha Skyring, Founder and CEO - Oryx Desert Salt

Skyring first became aware of Whole Foods about seven years ago when she started attending international trade fairs.

The multinational chain's customers are looking for natural, organic and quality products which makes Oryx "a perfect fit".

They choose their products very carefully. Whole Foods has always been my dream, my goal and intention. Their consumer is a conscious consumer who is looking for good quality products. Samantha Skyring, Founder and CEO - Oryx Desert Salt

Oryx sent over its first container of product in June, with a second following last Friday.

A third container is in the process of being packed up.

It's been a very steep learning curve over the last six months since we got the listing, or a bit longer - since the end of January. We'll just keep up month to month and see how it rolls out... We'll ensure that we're continuously supplying. Samantha Skyring, Founder and CEO - Oryx Desert Salt

Listen to this good news interview on The Money Show: