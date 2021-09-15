Almost 20% of Growthpoint's office space is standing empty
Growthpoint Properties' results for the year ended 30 June 2021 show a very healthy and stable business that delivered in "an unprecedented environment" says Group CEO Norbert Sasse.
Revenue grew by 6.2% during the period, resulting in R5.1 billion in distributable income.
At the same time distributable income decreased by 7.8%, but on a per share basis it fell 19.1% to 148.1 cents per share.
The Growthpoint group's property assets are valued at R152.8 billion.
Operating in an unprecedented environment, Growthpoint Properties has delivered 6.2% growth in revenue and R5.1bn in distributable income for this financial year. Click here to read more about Growthpoint’s annual results - https://t.co/oRB9tPZyGE#growthpointproperties pic.twitter.com/pzVsfELC5Z— Growthpoint (@growthpoint) September 15, 2021
Growthpoint said it achieved a 99.7% average rental collection rate for its South African portfolio, despite the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.
However the contraction of the economy has had a significant impact on the office sector.
It says vacancies rose from 15.4% to 19.9%, primarily in Gauteng and the Sandton area specifically, due to business failures, space downsizing and slow letting stemming from uncertainty.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse.
The office vacancy story continues... Our ongoing concern really is the ongoing weakness in the domestic economy, more so than just the work-from-home dynamic which emerged off the back of Covid in March and April of 2020...Norbert Sasse, Group CEO - Growthpoint Properties
It's certainly not a positive story - vacancies keep rising; our rentals are under pressure... There's no doubt in mind though that as things seem to be normalising... many of our staff and tenants are keen to return to the office or for their staff to return to the office.Norbert Sasse, Group CEO - Growthpoint Properties
I think there's a renewed appreciation for the role that offices can play in nurturing culture and values, collaboration and leadership whilst obviously needing to recognise the desire for flexibility, so I think that's going to be an ongoing theme.Norbert Sasse, Group CEO - Growthpoint Properties
While the bottom line is that demand will be negatively impacted says Sasse, the concern remains more about the weakness in the South African economy.
He does highlight some positives that have emerged, like improved tax collection off the back of the mining boom.
Certainly our Cape Town and Durban portfolios are doing considerably better than Gauteng.Norbert Sasse, Group CEO - Growthpoint Properties
I do think there's going to be lasting impact but we don't see it ultimately as being 'the end of the office'.Norbert Sasse, Group CEO - Growthpoint Properties
I think it [demand] is going to come back. We're already seen the likes of Discovery comment on the return to the office and the need to be vaccinated...Norbert Sasse, Group CEO - Growthpoint Properties
Listen to the discussion in the audio below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/stockbroker/stockbroker1408/stockbroker140802201/31047409-empty-modern-open-plan-office.jpg
More from Business
The Smart Money Woman on Netflix: 'Financial literacy, but fun!'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Arese Ugwu, author of a book by the same name.Read More
Release Acacia Park for affordable housing - Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA)
Refilwe Moloto interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town.Read More
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold?
'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision.Read More
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees
Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.Read More
FirstRand earnings skyrocket: 'The strength of the rebound surprised us'
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Allan Pullinger about FirstRand's full-year results, with record earnings in the second 6 months.Read More
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US
Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain.Read More
Write off 'uncollectable' R4.7 billion e-toll debt, now! – Outa
Charlotte Killbane interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.Read More
Most in SA believe corruption worsened under President Cyril Ramaphosa – survey
Charlotte Killbane interviews Jaynisha Patel of Inclusive Economies at the Institute for Justice & Reconciliation.Read More
You must apply to retain SA citizenship - or lose it upon gaining a foreign one
Refilwe Moloto interviews Immigration Law Specialist Stefanie De Saude Darbandi.Read More
More from Local
My Amazing Life: From Pollsmoor to a Pastor - Ronald Abels shares his story
Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ronald Abels, the co-founder of The Future Hope Project.Read More
Fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in the Mother City.Read More
Western Cape well on its way to exiting Covid-19 third wave
Amy MacIver speaks to Western Cape Health's head of operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem.Read More
Betty's Bay baboon Scarface to be killed by authorities
Pete Oxford describes the situation to Amy McIver as authorities attempt to dart the baboon on Friday in order to kill him.Read More
#SunflowerDay gives hope to leukemia sufferers and their loved ones
Pippa Hudson speaks to the Country Executive Director of DKMS Africa, Alana James.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice
Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos.Read More
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report
Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime.Read More
'Expect further relaxation of Covid-19 rules - if infections keep on dropping'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
'Riding roughshod over President Zuma’s rights is the norm in South Africa'
Mand Wiener interviews Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation.Read More
More from Lifestyle
The skin is the body's largest organ - So take care of it!
Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr Nomphelo Gantsho, a registered dermatologist.Read More
Fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in the Mother City.Read More
South Africa's plant based food industry is beginning to bloom
Amy MacIver speaks to Donovan Will, director of the local food awareness NGO ProVeg South AfricaRead More
Can your kid's superhero birthday cake and decorations get you into hot water?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Christine Strutt, of head of trademarks at Von Seidels about when you are infringing copyright law.Read More
The Smart Money Woman on Netflix: 'Financial literacy, but fun!'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Arese Ugwu, author of a book by the same name.Read More
Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes
Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.Read More
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees
Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.Read More
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US
Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain.Read More
Hate voice notes? WhatsApp will soon write out voice messages, if you want it to
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More