Tshwane man served with notice to appear in court over pavement cabbage patch





A Tshwane resident is being hauled to municipal court over a vegetable patch growing outside his home

Djo BaNkuna has been charged with interfering with municipal property and slapped with a R1,500 fine

The homeowner says the vegetable garden along the pavement of his property is used to help feed community members

He has chronicled his story in a series of Facebook posts since last week

Tshwane resident Djo BaNkuna says he's facing criminal charges for planting vegetables on his pavement.

On Tuesday, BaNkuna was served with a notice to appear at the Wonderboom Municipal Court on 23 November for "intentionally interfering" with the property of the municipality.

He was also apparently issued a fine of R1,500, according to an update on his Facebook page.

BaNkuna says Tshwane Metro Police officers threatened to arrest him last week if he didn't obtain permission for his cabbage patch from municipal authorities.

However, he says he was told by staff at the Tshwane council offices that no permit was needed.

"The problem started when I went to give feedback to the Metro police of my failure to secure a permit", he tells CapeTalk.

BaNkuna says he doesn't want to lose the cabbage patch which helps feed poor community members.

He says he started the vegetable garden to assist his wife - a professional social worker - who does voluntary work in the Soshanguve area.

He explains that he first started his sidewalk garden in 2019 planting sweet potatoes.

I'm now going to court, I've got legal representation. Djo BaNkuna, Tshwane resident

The reason I planted was to actually support my wife's work as a social worker because she was donating a lot of food that she was buying from Fruit & Veg... It was a lot of money for me, I wanted to save on my side and she was bringing food to the Soshanguve area for free. Djo BaNkuna, Tshwane resident

My wife, my neighbours, the guys who push the trolley on Thursday - everyone has been benefitting free of charge from that corner. Djo BaNkuna, Tshwane resident