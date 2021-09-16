CoCT encourages people to start pavement veggie gardens, but with walkway access





Mayco member for urban management in Cape Town says the City supports the planting of gardens in open spaces adjacent to properties

CoCT's Grant Twigg says the spaces left unused often become dumping grounds

Twigg says the City encourages the planting of both flower and vegetable gardens in public spaces as long as the area has pedestrian walkways and does not obstruct access

Image: Djo BaNkuna/Facebook

The story of a Djo BaNkuna is making headlines. He is known as the Cabbage Bandit, for getting in trouble with Tshwane authorities for planting vegetables on the grass verges outside his home.

The veggies are used to feed his neighbours and the homeless that his social worker wife assists.

BaNkuna has been charged with interfering with municipal property and issued with a fine of R1,500.

But what do the bylaws say for the City of Cape Town in this regard?

You may remember back in 2020 a Tokai resident named Arthur who allowed anyone to harvest the fruit from the trees he's got on the edge of his property, alleged some neighbours were unhappy it attracted homeless people into the area and had allegedly poisoned those trees.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town about the bylaws.

If there is a pathway to enable pedestrians to walk unimpeded he believes the City of Cape Town would support that.

From our side, we would encourage people to do exactly what the gentleman did, because one of the things we are encouraging is that people look after the area immediately adjacent to their property. Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management - City of Cape Town

In the City of Cape Town, we are actually encouraging people to start up vegetable gardens. Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management - City of Cape Town

I think the by-law that would have come in there, would be one where people should not use municipal property without the necessary authority - but also avoiding people from walking on the sidewalks. Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management - City of Cape Town

Twigg notes that there needs to be a path for pedestrians to navigate a sidewalk and the area may not be completely obstructed.

Could there be a compromise solution between the city and property owner, asks Refilwe, to say as long as there is a pathway for pedestrians to navigate.

Yes, I am sure the municipality would encourage that because when people do not look after the spaces adjacent to properties, they often become dumping sites. Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management - City of Cape Town

Within the City of Cape Town, we have got food gardens and in some areas, we are encouraging people to plant flowers. Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management - City of Cape Town

Does CoCT differentiate between vegetable planting and flower planting on verges? Twigg says the City does not differentiate.

Whatever happens in that open space not only beautifies but also assists that particular community. Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management - City of Cape Town

We are encouraging it...planting vegetables to support the community, or the family, or the street. Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management - City of Cape Town

Does the breach of a by-law need to be reported to CoCT, asks Refilwe?