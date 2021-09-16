"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies
- Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem has died
- The famous ice-cream vendor brought joy to both Newlands rugby and cricket stadiums for more than 50 years
Legendary Newlands ice-cream vendor Mogamat 'Boeta' Cassiem died on Thursday.
Boeta was diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure earlier this year.
Boeta sold ice cream at Cape Town's world-famous rugby and cricket stadiums in Newlands for the last 55 years.
He was well-known by stadium goers for his vibrant personality, quirky humour and positive energy.
RELATED: Jolly time as WP Cricket honours Newlands icon Boeta Cassiem with special event
His son Mogammad Cassiem confirmed the news of his death to CapeTalk on Thursday morning.
Mogammad says his father touched many lives around the world and made people feel good.
"He was a local champion that made joy for everyone", he tells CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit.
In May, the Western Province Cricket Association hosted a special retirement event to pay tribute to Cape Town Boeta for his years of service at the Newlands grounds.
In June last year, donors from around the world raised money for Boeta to undergo an eye operation.
Mogammad says he is at ease knowing that his father is no longer in pain.
It was sad to see my dad the way he was. Everybody in Cape Town loved him for being a jolly guy, that happy guy.Mogammad Cassiem, Son of Boeta Cassiem
I feel more at ease now knowing that my father is out of that pain that he was suffering.Mogammad Cassiem, Son of Boeta Cassiem
His heart belongs on the field because that is what he was part of.Mogammad Cassiem, Son of Boeta Cassiem
More from Sport
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums
Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League.Read More
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics.Read More
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs
John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby.Read More
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez
Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez.Read More
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest'
John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter.Read More
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case.Read More
I wanted to create a character on the field that was scary – Dale Steyn
John Maytham interviews Dale Steyn, legend-of-legends.Read More
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated
Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.'Read More
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)!
Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman.Read More
More from Local
My Amazing Life: From Pollsmoor to a Pastor - Ronald Abels shares his story
Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ronald Abels, the co-founder of The Future Hope Project.Read More
Fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in the Mother City.Read More
Western Cape well on its way to exiting Covid-19 third wave
Amy MacIver speaks to Western Cape Health's head of operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem.Read More
Betty's Bay baboon Scarface to be killed by authorities
Pete Oxford describes the situation to Amy McIver as authorities attempt to dart the baboon on Friday in order to kill him.Read More
#SunflowerDay gives hope to leukemia sufferers and their loved ones
Pippa Hudson speaks to the Country Executive Director of DKMS Africa, Alana James.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice
Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos.Read More
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report
Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime.Read More
'Expect further relaxation of Covid-19 rules - if infections keep on dropping'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
'Riding roughshod over President Zuma’s rights is the norm in South Africa'
Mand Wiener interviews Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation.Read More