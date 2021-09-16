"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies





Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem has died

The famous ice-cream vendor brought joy to both Newlands rugby and cricket stadiums for more than 50 years

Legendary Newlands ice-cream vendor Mogamat 'Boeta' Cassiem died on Thursday.

Boeta was diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure earlier this year.

Boeta sold ice cream at Cape Town's world-famous rugby and cricket stadiums in Newlands for the last 55 years.

He was well-known by stadium goers for his vibrant personality, quirky humour and positive energy.

His son Mogammad Cassiem confirmed the news of his death to CapeTalk on Thursday morning.

Mogammad says his father touched many lives around the world and made people feel good.

"He was a local champion that made joy for everyone", he tells CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit.

In May, the Western Province Cricket Association hosted a special retirement event to pay tribute to Cape Town Boeta for his years of service at the Newlands grounds.

In June last year, donors from around the world raised money for Boeta to undergo an eye operation.

Mogammad says he is at ease knowing that his father is no longer in pain.

It was sad to see my dad the way he was. Everybody in Cape Town loved him for being a jolly guy, that happy guy. Mogammad Cassiem, Son of Boeta Cassiem

I feel more at ease now knowing that my father is out of that pain that he was suffering. Mogammad Cassiem, Son of Boeta Cassiem

His heart belongs on the field because that is what he was part of. Mogammad Cassiem, Son of Boeta Cassiem