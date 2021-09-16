'We can't continue' - Tafelsig feeding scheme shuts down after storeroom burgled





Volunteers in the Tafelsig area have been forced to close down their feeding scheme after thieves targeted their storeroom

Organisers of the Tafelsig Mitchells Plain Community Action Network say the storeroom was burgled by people within the community

Community activist Joanie Fredericks says it's time to hold the community accountable after no one came forward with information

FILE: Hungry residents queue outside the Tafelsig Mitchells Plain CAN initiative. Picture: Tafelsig Mitchells Plain CAN/Facebook

The Tafelsig Mitchells Plain Community Action Network (CAN) is closing down its feeding scheme until further notice after burglars targeted a storeroom belonging to the community group.

The storeroom contained food stock, baby clothes, nappies, and other goods.

Organiser Joanie Fredericks says she's extremely hurt that community members would do such a thing.

Fredericks says the thieves are people who had detailed knowledge of their volunteer operation.

The community activist says there have been reports of people selling the stolen goods in the area but no one is willing to come forward with names.

The feeding scheme will serve food for the last time on Thursday to allow volunteers time to regroup and decide on a way forward.

"I'm not saying that we won't feed again, but right now we need to tend to our hurt", she tell CapeTalk.

As hard as it is, today we are stopping. We are not going to cook anymore. This is the last day that the Tafelsig Mitchells Plain CAN is cooking. Joanie Fredericks, Coordinator - Tafelsig Mitchells Plain CAN

Unfortunately, it is time that the community is taught a lesson about accountability. We cannot continue. Joanie Fredericks, Coordinator - Tafelsig Mitchells Plain CAN

Somebody that knows the inside of our operation has come into our storeroom at 12 on Friday night, we know this because the camera has been disconnected exactly at 12 and reconnected 2am. Joanie Fredericks, Coordinator - Tafelsig Mitchells Plain CAN

This isn't just a random break-in. This is some of the hands that assisted to bring stock in and out here, and that hurts. Joanie Fredericks, Coordinator - Tafelsig Mitchells Plain CAN