'We can't continue' - Tafelsig feeding scheme shuts down after storeroom burgled
- Volunteers in the Tafelsig area have been forced to close down their feeding scheme after thieves targeted their storeroom
- Organisers of the Tafelsig Mitchells Plain Community Action Network say the storeroom was burgled by people within the community
- Community activist Joanie Fredericks says it's time to hold the community accountable after no one came forward with information
The Tafelsig Mitchells Plain Community Action Network (CAN) is closing down its feeding scheme until further notice after burglars targeted a storeroom belonging to the community group.
The storeroom contained food stock, baby clothes, nappies, and other goods.
Organiser Joanie Fredericks says she's extremely hurt that community members would do such a thing.
Fredericks says the thieves are people who had detailed knowledge of their volunteer operation.
The community activist says there have been reports of people selling the stolen goods in the area but no one is willing to come forward with names.
The feeding scheme will serve food for the last time on Thursday to allow volunteers time to regroup and decide on a way forward.
"I'm not saying that we won't feed again, but right now we need to tend to our hurt", she tell CapeTalk.
As hard as it is, today we are stopping. We are not going to cook anymore. This is the last day that the Tafelsig Mitchells Plain CAN is cooking.Joanie Fredericks, Coordinator - Tafelsig Mitchells Plain CAN
Unfortunately, it is time that the community is taught a lesson about accountability. We cannot continue.Joanie Fredericks, Coordinator - Tafelsig Mitchells Plain CAN
Somebody that knows the inside of our operation has come into our storeroom at 12 on Friday night, we know this because the camera has been disconnected exactly at 12 and reconnected 2am.Joanie Fredericks, Coordinator - Tafelsig Mitchells Plain CAN
This isn't just a random break-in. This is some of the hands that assisted to bring stock in and out here, and that hurts.Joanie Fredericks, Coordinator - Tafelsig Mitchells Plain CAN
I feel empty.Joanie Fredericks, Coordinator - Tafelsig Mitchells Plain CAN
Source : Tafelsig Mitchells Plain CAN/Facebook
More from Local
My Amazing Life: From Pollsmoor to a Pastor - Ronald Abels shares his story
Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ronald Abels, the co-founder of The Future Hope Project.Read More
Fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in the Mother City.Read More
Western Cape well on its way to exiting Covid-19 third wave
Amy MacIver speaks to Western Cape Health's head of operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem.Read More
Betty's Bay baboon Scarface to be killed by authorities
Pete Oxford describes the situation to Amy McIver as authorities attempt to dart the baboon on Friday in order to kill him.Read More
#SunflowerDay gives hope to leukemia sufferers and their loved ones
Pippa Hudson speaks to the Country Executive Director of DKMS Africa, Alana James.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice
Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos.Read More
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report
Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime.Read More
'Expect further relaxation of Covid-19 rules - if infections keep on dropping'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
'Riding roughshod over President Zuma’s rights is the norm in South Africa'
Mand Wiener interviews Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation.Read More