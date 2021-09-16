Hate voice notes? WhatsApp will soon write out voice messages, if you want it to
WhatsApp is developing a transcription feature for its voice messages.
It will allow users to silently read the contents of a voice note, and to search its details without having to listen.
The feature will still be protected by end-to-end encryption and will allow you to click on a word to skip to the place where it is said in the audio.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen - skip to 5:55).
They’re developing a feature that will offer transcriptions of received voice notes so you can read what’s being said without having to play it aloud.Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
I find the speeded-up voice notes helps… Mickey Mouse on helium… Do you want long, rambling voice notes transcribed into text? …Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/whatsapp.html?oriSearch=whatsapp+voice+message&sti=mrc28r95squ4wp3cbk|&mediapopup=84844289
More from Lifestyle
The skin is the body's largest organ - So take care of it!
Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr Nomphelo Gantsho, a registered dermatologist.Read More
Fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in the Mother City.Read More
South Africa's plant based food industry is beginning to bloom
Amy MacIver speaks to Donovan Will, director of the local food awareness NGO ProVeg South AfricaRead More
Can your kid's superhero birthday cake and decorations get you into hot water?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Christine Strutt, of head of trademarks at Von Seidels about when you are infringing copyright law.Read More
The Smart Money Woman on Netflix: 'Financial literacy, but fun!'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Arese Ugwu, author of a book by the same name.Read More
Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes
Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.Read More
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees
Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.Read More
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US
Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain.Read More
You must apply to retain SA citizenship - or lose it upon gaining a foreign one
Refilwe Moloto interviews Immigration Law Specialist Stefanie De Saude Darbandi.Read More