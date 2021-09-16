Hate voice notes? WhatsApp will soon write out voice messages, if you want it to





WhatsApp is developing a transcription feature for its voice messages.

It will allow users to silently read the contents of a voice note, and to search its details without having to listen.

Picture: 123rf.com

The feature will still be protected by end-to-end encryption and will allow you to click on a word to skip to the place where it is said in the audio.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen - skip to 5:55).

They’re developing a feature that will offer transcriptions of received voice notes so you can read what’s being said without having to play it aloud. Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire